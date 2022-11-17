Associa Hill Country of San Antonio Sponsors Local National Night Out Event

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country (ACH), a leading provider of community management services throughout Austin, San Antonio, Round Rock, New Braunfels, and the Rio Grande Valley, recently hosted a community-wide safety event at San Antonio’s Talise de Culebra community as part of the 2022 National Night Out (NNO). Residents joined community board members, ACH management, and first responders at the family-friendly event to promote safety awareness, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie.

Scout the Safety Dog – Associa’s official community outreach liaison – made an appearance. In addition to posing for photos with residents and first responders, he gave children coloring books with tips on how to stay safe at home and around their neighborhoods.

As the community management industry’s sole national sponsor of NNO, Associa and ACH work closely with their respective community partners through Associa Supports Kids (ASK), a community outreach program, to educate parents and children on the importance of neighborhood safety. Tens of thousands of ASK giveaway items are provided annually to NNO event attendees who attend both Associa-managed and non-Associa-managed community safety events.

NNO takes place on the first Tuesday in August throughout most U.S. states, territories, and military bases worldwide. Texas, California, Florida, and other selected regions celebrate the first Tuesday in October for heat-related reasons.

“At the end of the day, community safety and security is everyone’s responsibility,” said Sandra Hybner, CMCA®, Associa Hill Country vice president of operations. “Through our continued support of National Night Out events, we are helping to remind our homeowners of the need to remain vigilant while embracing a spirit of community partnership.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment