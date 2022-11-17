Automotive Sensor Market Trends and ForecastThe global automotive sensors market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Sensor Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362910/?utm_source=GNW



Automotive Sensor Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global automotive sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the engine and transmission, safety and security, body, chassis, and driver support applications. The global automotive sensors market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers of growth for this market are continuous increasing electronic content per vehicles and various government regulations for fuel emission and vehicle safety.



Emerging Trends in the Automotive Sensor Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing usage of sensors in ADAS application, development of advanced magnetic position sensors in electric power steering application, advancement of silicon-based sensors and development of wireless sensing for automotive application.



Automotive Sensor Market by Segments



The analyst forecasts that engine and transmission segment will remain the largest segment by application and driver support is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive sensor market by application and region, as follows:



Automotive Sensor Market by Application ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• Engine and Transmission

• Safety and Security

• Body applications

• Chassis Applications

• Driver Support



Automotive Sensor Market by Region ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Automotive Sensor Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive sensor companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive sensor companies profiled in this report includes.

• Continental AG

• Denso Corporation

• Aptiv PLC

• ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp

• Honeywell International Inc.

Automotive Sensor Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that driver support segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it provides enhanced safety include autonomous braking, forward collision avoidance systems, adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlights, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, parking assistance, backup camera, reverse sensors, and side view assist among other driver assistance systems that will also lead the market in the future.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market, whereas Europe and Rest of the World are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of continuous government regulations on fuel emission and safety of vehicles, strong recovery in vehicle production and sales along with continuous demand for safety and comfort features and gradually increasing awareness regarding safety of vehicles.

Features of the Global Automotive Sensor Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global automotive sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global automotive sensor market size by various segments, such as by application in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global automotive sensor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by application and regions for the global automotive sensor market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global automotive sensor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the automotive sensor market size?

Answer: The global automotive sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $26.4 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automotive sensor market?

Answer: The automotive sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automotive sensor market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are continuous increasing electronic content per vehicles and various government regulations for fuel emission and vehicle safety.

Q4. What are the major application or end use industries for automotive sensor?

Answer: Engine and transmission is the major segment by application for automotive sensor.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in automotive sensor market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, increasing usage of sensors in ADAS application, development of advanced magnetic position sensors in electric power steering application, advancement of silicon-based sensors and development of wireless sensing for automotive application.

Q6. Who are the key automotive sensor companies?



Answer: Some of the key automotive sensor companies are as follows:

Q7. Which automotive sensor segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that driver support segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it provides enhanced safety include autonomous braking, forward collision avoidance systems, adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlights, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, parking assistance, backup camera, reverse sensors, and side view assist among other driver assistance systems that will also lead the market in the future.

Q8: In automotive sensor market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market, whereas Europe and Rest of the World are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of continuous government regulations on fuel emission and safety of vehicles, strong recovery in vehicle production and sales along with continuous demand for safety and comfort features and gradually increasing awareness regarding safety of vehicles.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global automotive sensor market by application (engine and transmission, safety and security, chassis applications, body applications, and driver support) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years?



