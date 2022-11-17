Automotive Infotainment Market Trends and ForecastThe global automotive infotainments market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Infotainment Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362909/?utm_source=GNW



Automotive Infotainment Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global automotive infotainment market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive infotainments market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers of growth for this market are increase in the vehicle production, increasing awareness among consumers towards connected car offerings, and growing government concern on driver’s safety and security.



Emerging Trends in the Automotive Infotainment Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of navigation system with holographic technology, development of pupil-based driver monitoring system, development of bamboo plant opal loudspeaker, and development of portable audio system with active noise canceling technology.



Automotive Infotainment Market by Segments



The analyst forecasts that display segment will remain the largest segment by product type and navigation is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive infotainment market by product type, vehicle type, end user, and region, as follows:



Automotive Infotainment Market by Product Type ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• Navigation

• Audio

• Instrument Cluster

• Connectivity

• Display

• Accessories

• Software Platforms and Telematics



Automotive Infotainment Market by Product Type ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial vehicle (HCV)



Automotive Infotainment Market by Product Type ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• OEM

• Aftermarket



Automotive Infotainment Market by Region ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Automotive Infotainment Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive infotainment companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive infotainment companies profiled in this report includes.

• Continental AG

• Panasonic Corporation

• Harman International Industries Ltd.

• Pioneer Corporation

• Alpine Electronics Inc.

Automotive Infotainment Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that display segment is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increasing application of advanced infotainment in vehicles of developing countries.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region due to high vehicle production, improvement in the economic conditions and increasing investments by industry players within the APAC region.

Features of the Global Automotive Infotainment Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global automotive infotainment market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global automotive infotainment market size by various segments, such as by product type, vehicle type, and end user in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global automotive infotainment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by product type, vehicle type, end user, and regions for the global automotive infotainment market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global automotive infotainment market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the automotive infotainment market size?

Answer: The global automotive infotainment market is expected to reach an estimated $95.6 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automotive infotainment market?

Answer: The automotive infotainment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automotive infotainment market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increase in the vehicle production, increasing awareness among consumers towards connected car offerings, and growing government concern on driver’s safety and security.

Q4. What are the major vehicle type or end use industries for automotive infotainment?

Answer: Passenger car is the major segment by vehicle type for automotive infotainment.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in automotive infotainment market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, development of navigation system with holographic technology, development of pupil based driver monitoring system, development of bamboo plant opal loudspeaker, and development of portable audio system with active noise canceling technology.

Q6. Who are the key automotive infotainment companies?



Answer: Some of the key automotive infotainment companies are as follows:

• Continental AG

• Panasonic Corporation

• Harman International Industries Ltd.

• Pioneer Corporation

• Alpine Electronics Inc.

Q7. Which automotive infotainment segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that display segment is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increasing application of advanced infotainment in vehicles of developing countries.

Q8: In automotive infotainment market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region due to high vehicle production, improvement in the economic conditions and increasing investments by industry players within the APAC region.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global automotive infotainment market by product type (Navigation, Audio, Instrument Cluster, Display, Accessories, Software Platforms and Telematics), vehicle type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), end user (OEM and Aftermarket) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years?



For any questions related to automotive infotainment market or related to in car infotainment market, automotive infotainment, vehicle infotainment system, vehicle infotainment, automotive infotainment systems, infotainment market, OEM infotainment system, automotive infotainment market size, automotive infotainment systems market, automotive infotainment market share, automotive infotainment market trends, automotive infotainment market share, automotive infotainment market analysis, automotive infotainment market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

