Altrua HealthShare and Partners Donate $20,000 in Hurricane Ian Relief Funds to Convoy of Hope

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Hurricane Ian blew through the state of Florida in a handful of days, the devastation it brought to The Sunshine State will be felt for months and years to come. The storm caused an estimated $67 billion dollars in damages to residences and businesses. As part of the recovery effort, Altrua HealthShare and Altrua Ministries, along with several top musical artists, has been able to donate $20,000 to Convoy of Hope to help those in need. The contribution comes from a combination of Altrua Ministries, online donations from fans, and a matching donation from Danny Gokey's nonprofit, Better Than I Found It.

"It's our mission at Altrua Ministries and Altrua HealthShare to care for one another," says Altrua Ministries Director Dr. Kevin Hull. "We're honored to partner with such great people to be able to bring needed funds to the areas that have been so deeply impacted by this historic storm."

Altrua Ministries and Altrua HealthShare are based out of Austin, Texas, and have a long history of helping provide resources to those in need. Altrua Ministries focuses on working with nonprofits for spiritual encouragement and needed physical resources, while Altrua HealthShare is a health care sharing ministry in which like-minded, health-conscious individuals share in one another's eligible medical needs.

The $20,000 check was presented to Convoy of Hope in the hurricane-affected regions of Florida. The check presentation featured two Altrua HealthShare ambassadors, artists Danny Gokey and Jordan Feliz, joined by Tasha Layton. Convoy of Hope, through its large community of volunteers, goes into devastated areas with resources like clean water, clothing, and other items needed in the wake of disasters.

"Groups like Convoy of Hope make such a tremendous difference for communities as they are trying to get back on their feet," says Dr. Hull. "To be able to help them do the work they do is an honor, and it's our hope that the people of Florida find comfort in knowing that we have not forgotten the long road they have ahead of them in the wake of this hurricane. We're here to help where we can for the long haul."



