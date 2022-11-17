Urethral Dilators Market Share is Expected to be Valued at Nearly US$ 393 Million and Grow at a Pace of 5.5% by the End of 2032 - Persistence Market Research

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urethral dilators are surveyed to have a total market value of around US$ 230 Million in 2022, and from that year to the following ten years, it is predicted to grow at a pace of 5.5%. The overall urethral dilators market share is expected to be valued at nearly US$ 393 Million by the conclusion of this estimated period in the year 2032.



The increased prevalence of certain disorders such as bladder blockage, UI, benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), urine retention, and bladder cancer is the key factor driving the demand for urethral dilators in the United States and Canada. Since urethral dilators are utilized in these treatments, the market is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures throughout the course of the forecast period.

Older people are more likely to experience UI, which lowers their quality of life and increases morbidity rates. The Overactive Bladder (OAB) and urinary urgency are most common in adults 40 years of age and older, according to the National Association for Continence. As a result, increased urethral dilators are anticipated throughout the projected period due to an increase in the frequency of kidney-related illnesses raises and healthcare expenses.

The rising cases of urological infection are the prominent reason that drives the sales of urethral dilators. For instance, the Urology Care Foundation estimates that between 25 and 30 percent of men and women in the U.S. and 33 million individuals worldwide suffer from overactive bladder.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33185

Key Takeaways from the Urethral Dilators Market Study

Likewise, there has been a 34% volume increase for the prostate cancer program, a 20% increase in the kidney cancer program, and a 50% increase in advanced bladder cancer treatments in the last two years, all of which are expected to drive the demand for urethral dilators including hollow urethral sound instrument in the near future.

Urethral strictures are typically the consequence of repeated medical treatments making it the fastest-growing segment for the target market based on application.

Over the course of the projected period, several benefits of disposable urethras dilators are anticipated to fuel the growth of this segment higher than the reusable dilators.

Hospitals offer a wide range of treatments, along with effective and efficient patient care, and a secure atmosphere which makes it the most preferred end-user vertical for the product.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33185

Competitive Landscape for the Urethral Dilators Market

Key players operating in the global urethral dialators market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Cook Medical, MED pro Medical BV, Teleflex Inc., UROMED, Boston Scientific Corporation, Smiths Medical (ICU Medical), Urovision-Urotech, and Coloplast among others.

Recent developments in the Urethral Dilators market industry include

B. Braun Melsungen AG began offering virtual support services in June 2020 during the COVID-19 crisis to assist frail patients with urgent bladder issues who were at home. Through FaceTime video lectures and guidance on distribution methods, this service brings continence and ostomy care supplies to patients at home.

In February 2019, Coloplast agreed to a three-year contract for its urological products with Premier Inc., which is a healthcare improvement firm based in the United States. Urethral drainage devices, urethral dilators instrument, catheters, and other accessories are all part of the basic urethral dilator set price, which has increased the product's penetration into a new region and marketplace.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33185

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a revised market research report on the electric cargo bike market that contains a global industry analysis of 2017–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032. The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, battery type, end use, and region.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com