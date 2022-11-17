The Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market is expected to grow by $20.9 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015542/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the finished vehicles logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing automotive industry, global expansion of automobile manufacturing plants, and growth of intermodal freight transportation.

The finished vehicles logistics market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The finished vehicles logistics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Road

• Rail

• Sea

• Air



By Geographic

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of electric vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the finished vehicles logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of blockchain in finished vehicle logistics and digital transformation in finished vehicle logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the finished vehicles logistics market covers the following areas:

• Finished vehicles logistics market sizing

• Finished vehicles logistics market forecast

• Finished vehicles logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading finished vehicles logistics market vendors that include ARS Altmann AG, BERGE INFRAESTRUCTURAS Y SERVICIOS LOGISTICS, SL, CargoTel Inc., CMA CGM S.A., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Ekol Lojistik AS, INFORM GmbH, Jack Cooper Investments Inc., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Koopman Logistics Group BV, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, MetroGistics LLC, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Omsan Lojistik AS, Penske Corp., Pound Gates Vehicle Management Services Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the finished vehicles logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



