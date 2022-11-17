Cologix Access Marketplace Expands to New Jersey and Silicon Valley Digital Edge Data Centers

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix, North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced the launch of Cologix Access Marketplace in the company’s New Jersey and Silicon Valley data centers. This service is now available in the 11 markets where Cologix operates its 40+ digital edge and Scalelogix hyperscale edge data centers.



“Cologix is providing one of the most open, flexible and automated interconnection exchanges in the market today,” said Cologix’s Chief Revenue Officer Chris Heinrich, noting the easy-to-use service enables Cologix customers to automatically initiate or create interconnections, no matter the data center in which they reside. “Cologix Access Marketplace puts our customers in the driver’s seat. In minutes, customers can choose whom they want to connect with, when and for how long from our robust ecosystem of cloud and network providers.”



Now customers using Cologix Access Marketplace can interact with a fully self-service online portal. Cologix’s customers will not only gain complete control of their ecosystem, but also benefit from on-demand connections to major cloud providers like Amazon Web Services®, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, Google Cloud Interconnect, Oracle FastConnect and internet exchanges hosted in Cologix facilities. Cologix Access Marketplace is growing rapidly to showcase the company's portfolio of interconnection partners, including more than 700 networks, 350 cloud providers and 30 North American onramps that make up Cologix’s robust ecosystem.

“Through Cologix Access Marketplace, customers can initiate and manage connections with any Cologix ecosystem partner autonomously with the speed, simplicity and flexibility required to support business-critical digital transformation,” said Neal Elinski, General Manager of Software Engineering at Cologix. “With lower latency, better accessibility and faster throughput to meet increasing data gravity at the digital edge, our customers will have instant access to the right services at the right time to meet their changing business needs.”

Using the portal, customers make selections via an online user interface, which prominently lists every interconnection provider by connection type and geographic availability. The service is expertly designed with simplicity and usability in mind.

Cologix also emphasizes customer choice in the design of its portal. “Unlike other network and cloud exchanges, at Cologix, customer options are not limited in any way,” added Elinski. “Cologix gives its customers the choice to decide which providers they want to connect with. We want to ensure our customers have complete freedom to work with their preferred providers.”



About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers’ digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montréal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit Cologix or email. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachment