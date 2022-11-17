Colorcast Launches New Sports Betting Platform, Rebrands as Outlier

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorcast, the Austin-based fan engagement company, has launched a sports betting platform and has officially rebranded as Outlier.

Outlier is a first-of-its-kind sports betting platform where bettors can place smarter sports bets efficiently and confidently by leveraging historic performance stats, analyzing relevant trends and insights, tracking line movement, comparing odds across the major sportsbooks, and seamlessly executing their picks on FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, or Caesars, in just two clicks.

Co-Founder and CEO Evan Kirkham stated, "We started Colorcast with the intention of helping sports fans engage more deeply with the teams and the sports they love. What's clear to us now, however, is that there's an even larger opportunity to support sports fans in the sports betting space."

On Outlier, bettors can originate pick ideas by browsing through gamelines (moneyline, spread, over/under), player propositions (points, rebounds, touchdowns), and timely insights like how LeBron James has performed on the road, after a loss, versus a top-3 rebounding defense.

"Outlier solves real problems for real sports bettors," commented Co-Founder and CTO, Luis-Lafer Sousa. "One thing we learned from months of bettor interviews and thousands of collected data points is that sports bettors want to make more data-driven decisions but are finding it either too difficult or too inefficient to make sense of aggregated and contextless sports data."

On Outlier, historic performance data, injury reports, insights, sportsbook odds, and more are presented right alongside available bets. This novel coupling of context-rich data with available bets allows users to make smarter picks without much of the usual "research friction."

"I'm proud of our entire team for releasing such a powerful product in such a short amount of time," stated Head of Engineering, Matt Corley. "I'm confident we're launching with a product many sports bettors will find immediately valuable."

Outlier launched today as a webapp and intends to offer its users a native iOS application in the coming months.

