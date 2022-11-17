The Global Stress Testing Market is expected to grow by $ 3.59 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.08% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stress Testing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04988866/?utm_source=GNW

08% during the forecast period. Our report on the stress testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of mobile devices and applications, the adoption of cloud-based testing, and the need to ensure systems handle extreme workloads.

The stress testing market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The stress testing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Application testing

• Product testing



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the ai-based stress testing as one of the prime reasons driving the stress testing market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for outsourced testing services and adoption of test automation services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the stress testing market covers the following areas:

• Stress testing market sizing

• Stress testing market forecast

• Stress testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stress testing market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Dotcom Monitor Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd., LogiGear Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Oracle Corp., Performance Lab US LLC, RadView Software Ltd., SmartBear Software Inc., Stimulus Technology, Sun Technologies Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tricentis GmbH, Wipro Ltd., XB Software Ltd., and Microsoft Corp. Also, the stress testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

