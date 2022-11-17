Brillient Ranked Number 386 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

RESTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brillient Corporation today announced it ranked number 386 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Brillient Corporation grew 339% during this period.

Brillient Corporation's Chief Executive Officer, Sukumar Iyer, credits a purpose-driven culture, highly collaborative team spirit, and innovation with the company's 339% revenue growth over the last three years. He said, "This award is a recognition of the incredible hard work our employees put in to make us look brilliant every day and the partnership with our clients to advance their missions."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

Brillient previously ranked 431 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2021 and ranked 459 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2019.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Brillient

Brillient is an award-winning Full Spectrum Digital Transformation company enabling clients to transform through the continuum of analog to digital to analytics, leading to insight-driven decision-making and mission execution. We help clients achieve better efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives, enabling friction-free interaction with citizens and businesses.

We bring highly trained professionals with the most relevant expertise to each project and commit to delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions to our clients.

