Bronchoscopes Market Size is projected to reach USD 6.28 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronchoscopes diagnose and treat many airway diseases. Bronchoscopes inspect airways. Bronchoscopes are thread-like devices that enter the lungs through the nose or mouth. Rigid and flexible bronchoscopes rule. These devices can detect COPD, bronchopulmonary hemorrhage, tumors, airway stenosis, and inflammation. Bronchoscopes examine lungs. Distal bronchial branches are viewed with bronchoscopes through the mouth, nose, or tracheostomy. Bronchoscopy typically uses a flexible bronchoscope. Blood in the lungs or a large object in the airway may require a stiff bronchoscope. Bronchoscopes inspect lung airways. Bronchoscopy is one of the riskiest procedures for this population due to its detectable disruption of airway mucoša and the increased pressures used to oxygenate and ventilate patients. Due to the close contact between medical staff and patients during bronchoscopy, coughing and suction can produce large amounts of droplets that can contaminate the procedure room's air, all staff, and even the patient.

Equipment enters through the mouth, nose, or tracheostomy. This helps doctors detect foreign bodies, hemorrhage, tumors, and airway inflammation. Bronchoscopes diagnose and operate airways. Flexible optical fiber bronchoscopes with real-time video are available. Bronchoscopy uses reusable or single-use bronchoscopes. Use determines bronchoscope durability. Lung and tracheobronchial diagnosis and treatment use single-use or reusable endoscopes. Single-use bronchoscopes can detect lung infections, COPD, tumors, bronchial stenosis, pneumonia, and bronchitis. Reusable bronchoscopes treat multiple patients. Clean and sterilize these devices between uses.





Increase in Respiratory Diseases and Geriatric Population

Chronic respiratory diseases affect lung structures and airways. It reduces lung function in all ages. Early diagnosis and treatment can improve health and prevent premature death. CRDs are incurable, but treatment can manage symptoms and improve quality of life. Due to high disease incidence and complications, elderly patients should be diagnosed and treated immediately. Assessment was done for flexible bronchoscopy (FB) findings and its diagnostic value in patients 65 and older. Chronic Respiratory Diseases are a major global health issue. Our weekly outpatient clinics treat chronic lung diseases and unexplained respiratory issues. Experienced respiratory consultants diagnose and refer patients quickly.

Initiatives By Developing Country Governments

Market growth may result from government healthcare spending and reimbursement system development. As respiratory disorders rise, bronchoscope demand rises. Over 64 million people have COPD, 3 million have died from it, and 1.8 million have lung cancer, according to the WHO. Air pollution causes many respiratory issues that affect our health, so respiratory wellness is crucial. Poor air quality causes emphysema, allergies, respiratory infections, asthma, and COPD. The WHO recently declared air pollution “the single largest environmental threat to human health and well-being.” TBCB is an emerging lung biopsy technique for diagnosing interstitial lung disease (ILD). ILD diagnosis requires surgical lung biopsy for histopathology. Thus, TBCB is becoming more popular as a safer, less invasive alternative to surgical lung biopsy and transbronchial forceps biopsy.





Report Scope

Key Market Opportunities Initiatives By Developing Country Governments Key Market Drivers Increase in Respiratory Diseases and Geriatric Population

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant contributor to the global bronchoscopes market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are included in the analysis of the bronchoscopes market in North America. An increase in hospitals, healthcare infrastructure, healthcare spending, an aging population, and a large patient population will give the U.S. 91.8% market share by value in North America. Due to favorable U.S. reimbursement scenarios, bronchoscope demand will continue to rise. North America leads the bronchoscopes market due to rising lung cancer rates and many well-established market players. The U.S. has the most bronchoscopes. Bronchoscopy stent (prosthesis) insertion and laser bronchoscopy are rarely performed, suggesting a move toward tertiary care centers of excellence for advanced therapeutic airway procedures.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.32% during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific are all included in the analysis of the Asia-Pacific bronchoscopes market. Mandatory healthcare insurance, rising technology, rising healthcare expenditure, and more global companies seeking to meet high unmet medical needs in these countries are driving the market. India is expected to hold 19.5% of the Asia Pacific bronchoscope market by value and grow. Chronic pulmonary diseases, government healthcare spending, and bronchoscopy adoption drive Indian bronchoscope demand.

Key Highlights

The global bronchoscopes market size was valued at USD 2.71 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 6.28 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.8 % during the forecast period (2023-2031).

during the forecast period (2023-2031). Based on product , the global bronchoscopes market is bifurcated into rigid bronchoscopes and flexible bronchoscopes. The flexible bronchoscopes segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.54% during the forecast period.

, the global bronchoscopes market is bifurcated into rigid bronchoscopes and flexible bronchoscopes. The flexible bronchoscopes segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on usability , the global bronchoscopes market is bifurcated into reusable and disposable. The reusable segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period.

, the global bronchoscopes market is bifurcated into reusable and disposable. The reusable segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on application , the global bronchoscopes market is bifurcated into diagnosis and treatments. The diagnosis segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

, the global bronchoscopes market is bifurcated into diagnosis and treatments. The diagnosis segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on end user , the global bronchoscopes market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period.

, the global bronchoscopes market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. North America is the most significant contributor to the global bronchoscopes market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The global bronchoscopes market’s major key players are

Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz, Hoya Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Ambu Inc., Cogentix Medical., Teleflex Incorporated, Richard Wolf Gmbh, Cook Medical., Pentax Medical, Laborie Inc., Lymol Medical, Efer Endoscopy, Schindler Endoskopie Technologie Gmbh, Schölly Fiberoptic Gmbh, Kghangzhou Endotop Medi-Tech Co. Ltd, Uptake Medical B.V.





Global Bronchoscopes Market: Segmentation

By Product

Rigid bronchoscopes

Flexible bronchoscopes

By Usability

Reusable

Disposable

By Application

Diagnosis

Treatments

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

August 2022 , Boston Scientific Corporation, announced FDA 510(k) clearance of the EXALTTM Model B Single-Use Bronchoscope for bedside ICU and OR procedures (OR).

, Boston Scientific Corporation, announced FDA 510(k) clearance of the EXALTTM Model B Single-Use Bronchoscope for bedside ICU and OR procedures (OR). May 2022, Olympus Corporation, Japanese optics and reprography manufacturer signed a group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. in the Single-Use Visualization Devices category for their single-use bronchoscope portfolio.





News Media

High Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Accelerate Demand for Bronchoscopes

3D Printing Medical Devices to Revolutionize the Medical Industry





