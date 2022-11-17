The Global Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market is expected to grow by $38.53 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.92% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04988830/?utm_source=GNW

92% during the forecast period. Our report on the intelligent transport system (ITS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing traffic congestion and road accidents, the growing road freight logistics market, and growth in the number of smart connected devices.

The intelligent transport system (ITS) market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The intelligent transport system (ITS) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Traffic management

• Toll management

• Automotive and infotainment telematics

• Public transport

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of cloud computing for fleet management operations as one of the prime reasons driving the intelligent transport system (ITS) market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the number of smart cities and increased use of the meta-intelligence concept in transport systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the intelligent transport system (ITS) market covers the following areas:

• Intelligent transport system (ITS) market sizing

• Intelligent transport system (ITS) market forecast

• Intelligent transport system (ITS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intelligent transport system (ITS) market vendors that include 3M Co., Advantech Co. Ltd., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Cubic Corp., Denso Corp., EFKON GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, International Business Machines Corp., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Lanner Electronics Inc., Neology Inc., Q Free ASA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Roper Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Cross Country Group, and TomTom International BV. Also, the intelligent transport system (ITS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

