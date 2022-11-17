Endodontic Consumables Market to Exceed Value of US$ 1.6 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Advances in endodontic techniques and instrumentation technologies plays pivotal role in enriching the prospects of dental consumables market. The expansion of endodontic supplies market is thus increasingly fueled by the steady adoption of these for various root canal treatment procedures notably in hospitals. Growing awareness of the health burden of dental diseases is catalyzing access to endodontic treatment, and will help the market to expand at CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

An in-depth study by TMR has assessed the growth opportunities in the endodontic consumables market and found that growing education and training of dentists regarding classification of endodontic sealers has paved the way to commercialization of newer root canal sealers. The factor has also nudged market players to lean toward launching technologically advanced devices and better obturation solutions.

Dentists are geared toward adopting consumables that help them reduce time of the procedure and enhance patient comfort. The trend will bolster endodontic consumables market growth prospects.

Key Findings of Study

Demand for Affordable and Quality Dental Care to Propel Growth Opportunities : Growing burden of dental diseases globally and across demographics has led to a pressing need for cost-effective oral health. Strides in dental care is driving the demand for affordable and quality root canal treatments, thus creating lucrative avenues in endodontic consumables market.

Growing burden of dental diseases globally and across demographics has led to a pressing need for cost-effective oral health. Strides in dental care is driving the demand for affordable and quality root canal treatments, thus creating lucrative avenues in endodontic consumables market. Massive Uptake of Shaping & Cleaning Instrumentation Generate Revenue Streams : Demand for clinically effective shaping & cleaning is expected to rapidly rise in the coming years, thereby generating revenue potential. The growth is underpinned by growing adoption of effective irrigation solutions in root canal sealing processes. The shaping & cleaning segment held a key market share in 2021.

Demand for clinically effective shaping & cleaning is expected to rapidly rise in the coming years, thereby generating revenue potential. The growth is underpinned by growing adoption of effective irrigation solutions in root canal sealing processes. The shaping & cleaning segment held a key market share in 2021. Continuous Advancements in Endodontic Instrumentation Expanding Avenue: Need to increase the clinical outcomes of root canal surgeries is crucial in primary and secondary dental care including in public health services. This is propelling advancements in endodontic instrumentation. These are spurring the trend of automation in dental practice, and will drive commercialization of endodontic instrumentations.





Endodontic Consumables Market: Key Drivers

Rise in number of endodontic treatments in primary dental care is a key driver of the endodontic consumables market. This hinges on the growing incidence of dental caries, and periodontal diseases has spurred the demand for endodontic instrumentation for the management of infection and inflammation in the patient population.

Growing awareness of the dental care in people of all ages, in conjunction with growing spending in dental care, has fueled the number of root canal treatments, especially in developing and developed regions. This has steered need for technological advancements and improvements in techniques.

Endodontic Consumables Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe is anticipated to generate substantial revenue streams during the forecast period of 2022-2031. The Europe market held a major share globally in 2021 and is estimated to remain considerably lucrative for the next few years. Rise in root canal surgeries especially in France, Germany, and the U.K. has accelerated the growth opportunities. Spending on dental care has witnessed a robust uptick over the years, leading to expansion of the size of the Europe endodontic consumables market.

The TMR study found that Asia Pacific market will expand at the most attractive growth rate during the forecast period. Prevalence of dental diseases particularly in Asia has propelled the demand for endodontic treatments.

Endodontic Consumables Market: Competition Landscape

The authors found that the global competition landscape is largely consolidated, attributed to the presence of few players holding significant stakes.

Some of the key market players are Danaher Corporation, Patterson Companies Inc., SCHEU-DENTAL GmbH, Geistlich Pharma AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, 3M, Henry Schein, Inc., and Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Endodontic Consumables Market Segmentation

Product Type Access Cavity Preparation Endodontic Burs Paper Points Others (spreaders, pluggers, etc.) Shaping & Cleaning Endodontic Files & Reamers Imaging Solutions & Lubricants Others (gates, dental dam, etc.) Obturation Filling Materials Permanent Endodontic Sealers Regenerative Cements Others

End-user Hospitals Dental Clinics Academic & Research Institutes



Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update



