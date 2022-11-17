The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) Prepares for Largest World Congress in Commemoration Of 30th Anniversary

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), a world leader in anti-aging medicine and longevity science, will celebrate its 30th year of advancing cutting-edge medical education at the 30th Annual World Congress – Longevity Fest 2022: 30 Years Medicine Redefined. This upcoming event will be the largest in the annals of the Academy's history, hosting juggernauts and passionate professionals in the health industry, and will take place between December 9-11, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center.

For three days, the city will be transformed into a hub for impactful discussion, connection, and education, gathering the most influential minds and voices in medicine. The pioneering event, dedicated to longevity research and its implications for medical care, will present some of the most prominent experts, innovations, and research advancements in the longevity sector.

The main stage of LongevityFest will host internationally acclaimed visionary Peter Diamandis, MD as its keynote speaker; the "Father of Functional Medicine" Jeffrey Bland, PhD, and famed gerontologist Ken Dychtwald, PhD, as special guest speakers; and Emmy award-winning speaker Clint Pulver as a motivational guest entertainer.

Over 75 esteemed faculty members will deliver thought-provoking and interactive learning sessions, workshops, and discussions covering a vast array of cutting-edge topics. From the clinical applications of hyperbaric oxygen and nitric oxide to hormone optimization, disease prevention, and aesthetic advancements, the LongevityFest agenda boasts diverse learning opportunities for every health professional.

Forward-thinking healthcare providers, industry stakeholders, and leading brands are invited to learn, network, and celebrate three decades of innovation with A4M. For more information, please visit https://www.a4m.com/ or https://www.a4m.com/longevity-fest-2022.html.

About the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute:

Rooted in a forward-focused mission to redefine modern medicine, The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is the global leader for continuing medical education in longevity medicine, metabolic resilience, and whole-person care. The Metabolic Medical Institute (MMI) is a branch of A4M that delivers graduate-level education designed to produce the complete practitioner skilled in all aspects of anti-aging medicine. MMI has adopted a variety of educational resources to deliver in-person, online, synchronous, and asynchronous mixed-methods learning experiences ranging from one-day workshops to month-long courses. A4M/MMI comprises a global network of over 26,000 members and provides diverse advanced continuing medical education opportunities, including traditional CME events, intensive curriculum-based courses, university-level certification programs, in-depth workshops, and more.