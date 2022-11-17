Material Handling Equipment Market is Estimated to Pace-up at a CAGR of 6.7%, Reaching a Worth of US$ 52.3 Bn During the Forecast Period of 2022-32 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global material handling equipment market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 52342.6 Mn by 2032, with sales growing at a healthy CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032. By the end of 2022, the target market is set to reach an estimated US$ 27345.2 Mn. The thriving e-commerce industry along with heightened automation in the logistics sector will bolster the growth of the material handling equipment market during the forecast period.



An upsurge in sales of material handling equipment during 2022-2032 will generate an incremental opportunity of US$ 158.05 Mn. This growth can be attributed to the growing industrial sector all over the world which contribute to the rising need for material handling equipment. In addition to this, the advancing industrial and factory automation measures with advanced technology and process automation will have a positive influence on the prospects of the target market.

Again, manufacturers, factory owners, and industry personnel are keen on reducing the hard labor and process timing of goods and product transportation. The development of industries like transportation, agriculture, courier services, shipping, and machinery is further augmenting the demand for material handling equipment in the international market.

The increasing usage of material handling equipment is primarily to enhance customer service, improve operations and productivity as well as reduce the risk of damage. The use of material handling equipment can lessen the time taken to transfer goods from one location to another and lessen the risk of damage while the goods are in transit. All of these considerations, along with others, will drive the growth of the material handling equipment market during the forecast period.

"Increasing automation of various industrial verticals is expected to propel the global growth of the material handling equipment market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

High initial and maintenance costs may hamper the market growth.

In 2022, North America’s material handling equipment market will hold 27.3% of the market share.

The material handling equipment market in the Asia Pacific region will account for 21% of the overall market share in 2022.

By product type, the industrial trucks and lifts segment will dominate the market space.

Many start-ups in the material handling equipment market are focusing on product innovation.



Competitive Landscape

Liebherr Group, KION Group AG, Jungheinrich AG, Viastore Systems GmbH, WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH, Eisenmann AG, Beumer Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Jervis B. Webb Company, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Crown Equipment Corporation, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc., Manitowoc Company, Inc., Xuzhou Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corporation among others are some of the major players in the material handling equipment market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market participants are keen on expanding their capacities and resources to meet the growing demands. These businesses also employ tactics like strategic partnerships and joint ventures to strengthen their market position.

More Insights into Material Handling Equipment Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global material handling equipment market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (conveying equipment, industrial trucks & lifts, hoist, cranes & monorails, automated material handling equipment), end use (aerospace, agriculture, air cargo, automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronic equipment, industrial machinery, shipping industry, warehousing, postal/ express delivery, other industries), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the trucks and lifts segment is expected to make significant contributions to the overall market growth. This segment is in high demand due to its use in transferring products and materials to distant areas of factories and industries. This segment enables easy and seamless material handling without any personal contact with the staff.

Based on region, the material handling equipment market in North America will present significant growth. In 2022, this regional market will account for 27.3% of the overall market share. A well-established and growing e-commerce sector along with the growing adoption of automation is expected to drive the material handling equipment market to grow in this region during the projected period. Europe and Asia Pacific will also present notable growth in the material handling equipment market during 2022-2032.

Key Segments Covered in the Material Handling Equipment Industry Analysis

Material Handling Equipment Market by Product Type:

Conveying Equipment

Industrial Trucks & Lifts

Hoist

Cranes & Monorails

Automated Material Handling Equipment



Material Handling Equipment Market by End Use:

Aerospace

Agriculture

Air Cargo

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Industrial Machinery

Shipping Industry

Warehousing

Postal/Express Delivery

Other industries



Material Handling Equipment Market by Region:

North America Material Handling Equipment Market

Latin America Material Handling Equipment Market

Europe Material Handling Equipment Market

Asia Pacific Material Handling Equipment Market

Middle East & Africa Material Handling Equipment Market



