Global Paresthesia Treatment Market is Expected to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Paresthesia Treatment Market size was estimated at $5.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $7.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $5.4 Billion Market Size in 2031 $7.9 Billion CAGR 3.8% No. of Pages in Report 328 Segments Covered Disease Type, Treatment, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in the prevalence of disease such as cancer Surge in the geriatric population and lack of proper nutrition in food Opportunities Low effectiveness of medicines associated with the treatment Restraints Increase in investment in R&D activities



Covid-19 scenario-

Decreased production of medicines and the disrupted supply chain during the outbreak of the pandemic hampered the global paresthesia treatment market, which impacted the paresthesia treatment market negatively.

However, as the global situation started getting back on track, the market for paresthesia treatment also restored fast.

The global paresthesia treatment market is analyzed across disease type, treatment, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on disease type, the chronic paresthesia segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the global paresthesia treatment market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The acute paresthesia segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on treatment, the topical creams segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global paresthesia treatment market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The antivirals segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacy segment held more than half of the global paresthesia treatment market in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The online pharmacy segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the paresthesia treatment market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global paresthesia treatment market report include bbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Bio-Medical Research Ltd., BostonScientific Corporation, Cipla Ltd., Cyberonics, Inc., EnteroMedics Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Glenmark, AbbVie Inc., Medtronic, Merck, Nevro Corp., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Stimwave LLC, Pfizer, and Stryker Corp. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.



