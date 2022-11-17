Futuris Company Announces the Acquisition of LotusUSA, Inc.

FAIRFAX, VA, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company (OTC Pink: FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on areas such as Staffing, Consulting, and Tech Services, today announces the acquisition of LotusUSA, Inc, the leading specialist resourcing consultancy focused solely on the supply of Equipment and Junior-mid-senior level professionals across US Government and Federal Agencies in the areas of Information Technology and Healthcare which is one of the areas of focus for Futuris Company.

Started in 2014, LotusUSA, Inc. targets Federal Government agencies, state government, municipalities, and Enterprise customers to support ongoing professional services and procuring equipment in many diverse customer domains. The company is proud to be a preferred vendor for LA city, LA county and LA Department of Water and Power (LADWP).

LotusUSA, Inc. helps to increase efficiency, responsiveness, and flexibility in supply chains. The company’s expertise lies with the identification of suppliers, goods and services, the negotiation of pricing, terms, and conditions and in the delivery to the end user and their strength lies in their dedicated sourcing team, systematic quality control at the origin of the goods and in their expertise in logistics and transport related issues.

The LotusUSA team develops lifecycle application projects and assume complete responsibility for analysis, design, implementation, testing, integration of systems and project deliverables. Lotus is a proven and trusted contracting partner well tenured in providing medical, staffing services, process outsourcing services, technology solutions, engineering Services, application development services.

“LotusUSA Inc. is a great asset to our portfolio of brands. Lotus has executed more than 326 contracts as of December 2020 to governments agencies. Lotus adds to our existing presence in California and will bring consolidation advantage to our existing portfolio. Lotus also has offshore proposal development capabilities, and we are excited for what the future holds for Futuris as a joint team.” said Kalyan Puthuri, President of Futuris.

