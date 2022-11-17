The Global Data Center UPS Market is expected to grow by $3.2 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center UPS Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973797/?utm_source=GNW

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the data center UPS market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in adoption of modular UPS systems, rapid growth in the construction of data centers, and growing awareness of operating green facilities.

The data center UPS market analysis includes the product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The data center UPS market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Centralized ups

• Zone ups

• Rack-mount ups



By Application

• Tier 3 data center

• Tier 1 and 2 data center

• Tier 4 data center



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of lithium-ion ups systems as one of the prime reasons driving the data center UPS market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of DC power distribution for data centers and the growing adoption of DCIM and automation tools will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the data center UPS market covers the following areas:

• Data center UPS market sizing

• Data center UPS market forecast

• Data center UPS market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center UPS market vendors that include ABB Ltd., AMETEK IntelliPower Inc., Belkin International Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Langley Holdings Plc, Legrand SA, Metartec Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panduit Corp., Power Innovations International Inc., Riello Elettronica Group, Schneider Electric SE, Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology Co. Ltd., SOCOMEC Group, TOSHIBA CORP, Vertiv Holdings Co., and Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co. Ltd. Also, the data center UPS market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

