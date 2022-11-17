The Global Electrically Conductive Coatings Market is expected to grow by $5.78 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrically Conductive Coatings Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04886846/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the electrically conductive coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased focus on R&D, growing use of consumer electronics, and industrial growth in emerging countries.

The electrically conductive coatings market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The electrically conductive coatings market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumer electronics industry

• Automotive industry

• Aerospace and defense industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in adoption of nanotube technology as one of the prime reasons driving the electrically conductive coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, use of ITO and rapid strategic developments in coating industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electrically conductive coatings market covers the following areas:

• Electrically conductive coatings market sizing

• Electrically conductive coatings market forecast

• Electrically conductive coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electrically conductive coatings market vendors that include Abrisa Technologies, Altana AG, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Carclo Plc, Creative Materials Inc., Dymax Corp., First Graphene Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Holland Shielding Systems BV, Indium Corp, MG Chemicals Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., PPG Industries Inc., PTFE Applied Coatings, RS Coatings, Sika AG, Akzo Nobel NV, and The Sherwin Williams Co. Also, the electrically conductive coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

