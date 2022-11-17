Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Icelandic English

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale

A total of 15 bids for ISK 2,000m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 7.06%-7.15% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 400m were accepted in the series at 7.06% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 54,560m.

A total of 10 bids for ISK 1,820m were received in the series LBANK CB 27 at 7.02%-7.12% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1.380m were accepted in the series at 7.06% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 12,840m.

Settlement date will be 24 November 2022.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.