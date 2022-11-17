Kandou Appoints Needham & Company’s Hanqing (Helen) Li to its Board of Directors

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions that improve the way the world connects and communicates, today appointed Hanqing (Helen) Li, Managing Director and Head of China Investment Banking for Needham & Company, to its board of directors.



“Helen Li is a welcome addition to the Kandou board,” remarks Amin Shokrollahi, Founder and CEO of Kandou. “Her exceptional knowledge and understanding of the semiconductor industry and international investment and banking expertise make her an ideal sounding board for our executives. We look forward to her contributions.”

Ms. Li joined Needham & Company, an independent investment bank and asset management firm specializing in advisory services and financing for growth companies in 2011 focusing on technology investment banking and Needham’s China practice.

With 20 years of operational and investment banking experience, she has advised more than 60 transactions including public and private financings as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&As) with a total transaction size above $35 billion. Ms. Li specializes in cross-border initial public offerings and M&As involving complex deal structures and cross-cultural negotiation.

Prior to Needham, she worked in the semiconductor industry in R&D, technical marketing and sales roles. Ms. Li was a Design Engineer while employed by Micron Technology, a Senior Design Engineer at Marvell Technology and served as Strategic Sales Manager at InvenSense, a TDK Group company. She also worked for Chinese venture capital firms Qiming Ventures and Gobi Partners on industry research, deal sourcing and due diligence.

Ms. Li received her MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management, a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.

“Kandou has all the characteristics of a successful, well-run technology company and I’m pleased to join its board,” Ms. Li comments. “It will be my pleasure to work closely with Kandou’s leadership to ensuring it meets or exceeds its business objectives.”

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB and PCIe applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of wired connectivity. Kandou’s solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

