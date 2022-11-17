Kinematics Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinematics, www.gokinematics.com, a world leader in intelligent motion control, is excited to share its inaugural environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report.

"The Kinematics team embarked on our Environmental, Social, and Governance compliance journey this year, and we're pleased to issue our first-ever ESG report," says Mike Baka, Chief Operating Officer. "Our commitment to ESG and sustainability is a key enabler in continuously improving our performance, transparency, and accountability to key stakeholders - our employees, customers, suppliers, investors, and the environment."

Kinematics' ESG program is one of several initiatives to amplify the vision of the company: intelligent motion control for a sustainable, connected future.

Kinematics' sustainability goals include substantially reducing waste generation by 2030. To achieve this goal, they are analyzing current procedures and looking for ways to reduce waste, exploring packaging material options, and examining ways to reuse materials when traveling from one Kinematics facility to another.

"We congratulate John Payne (CEO), Mike Baka, and the Kinematics team on their inaugural ESG Report - a milestone in the company's commitment to responsible environmental, social, and governance practices and its continued efforts focused on key strategic sustainability initiatives globally," says Michelle Kincanon, SVP of Sustainability and Operations at Angeleno Group. "With products that have supported the generation of 53 gigawatts of clean solar power since its founding, we are proud of Kinematics' impact as an Angeleno Group portfolio company."

Kinematics is further advancing its ESG program with the objective of operating more sustainably, engaging employees, and expanding its impact in support of the 2030 United Nations Sustainability Development Goals and the long-term transition to a low-carbon economy.

About Kinematics

Kinematics: Intelligent Motion Control for a Sustainable, Connected Future. For nearly three decades, Kinematics has delivered customized, robust solutions to customers with mission-critical applications. With a variety of motion control solutions, there's virtually nothing we can't do to satisfy our customers' needs.

