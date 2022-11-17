Bill Eberlein Dives Deep for the Perfect Prehistoric Holiday Gift

Savannah, GA, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bill Eberlein, professional scuba diver and owner of MegaTeeth Fossils, has unlocked the key to finding a perfect gift this holiday season. Eberlein dives for perfectly preserved prehistoric giant Megalodon and Mako shark teeth and has discovered that people love to give and receive these as holiday gifts!

“I believe these shark teeth can be the perfect holiday gift, especially for those people who are hard to buy for,” Eberlein stated. “Every single tooth is unique, so you know they’ll never get another gift like it. I love seeing the reactions of people who are gifted giant Megalodon teeth. I often hear from families whose kids are so excited to receive a fossilized shark tooth, people who love our collection of teeth for display or like to accessorize with a shark tooth which we make into a range of attractive necklaces.”

Before black Friday, Eberlein prepares for the holiday demand. Because these are such a unique and affordable gift, Eberlein knows to expect a high volume of orders, so he recommends that you place your orders early not only to get the tooth you want, but also to make sure it gets there in time. Shipping takes on average 5 days in the US and 15 days internationally, but these times are likely to be delayed with the increased holiday packages being mailed.

Eberlein has been diving and collecting teeth since 1999. These Megalodon teeth, jewelry and other fossils are available for purchase on his website at https://megateeth.com/ and fit every budget from $20 to over $1,000 for the museum quality fossils. Each item is from Eberlein’s personal collection. Unless stated otherwise, each shark tooth purchase will include an acrylic display stand, certificate of authenticity and fossil identification information and an article about Eberlein’s hunt for shark teeth.

-ENDS-

For media inquiries, please contact Lesley Francis at lesley@lesleyfrancispr.com or 912-429-3950 or Kristyn Beasley at 229-393-6457 or kristyn@lesleyfrancispr.com or the team at 912-417-LFPR (5377).

Attachment