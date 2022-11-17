The Global Refrigerant Compressors Market is expected to grow by $4.89 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refrigerant Compressors Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796720/?utm_source=GNW

58% during the forecast period. Our report on the refrigerant compressors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the commercial refrigeration market, growth of the automotive HVAC market, and increasing demand for air conditioning in emerging economies.

The refrigerant compressors market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The refrigerant compressors market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Hermetic

• Semi-hermetic reciprocating

• Domestic

• Semi-hermetic screw

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing pressure requirements for compressors as one of the prime reasons driving the refrigerant compressors market growth during the next few years. Also, outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing by developed countries and next-generation air compressors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the refrigerant compressors market covers the following areas:

• Refrigerant compressors market sizing

• Refrigerant compressors market forecast

• Refrigerant compressors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading refrigerant compressors market vendors that include BITZER Group, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd, Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Frascold Spa, Fusheng Group Co Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., MAYEKAWA MFG. CO. LTD., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., OFFICINE MARIO DORIN Spa, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ramco Industries Ltd., Tecumseh Products Co. LLC, TORAD Engineering LLC, and Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai. Also, the refrigerant compressors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

