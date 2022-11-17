Nanoclays Market Size Worth $2.0 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 13.3%: AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global nanoclays market generated $0.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17828

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $0.6 Billion Market Size in 2031 $2.0 Billion CAGR 13.3% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Product, Application, and Region Drivers Wide applications in various industries such as water treatment, food & beverage packaging, automotive, biomedical, paints & coatings, and others. Surge in use of nanoclay-based films in the packaging sector for antimicrobial activity. Rise in use of nanoclays to enhance the mechanical properties of thermoplastics, which is driving their use in engineering applications like vehicle bumpers and gears. Opportunities Increased demand for nanoclays in the paints and coatings industry. Restraints Toxic nature of nanoclays.



Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic moderately impacted the nanoclays market. In the initial phase, disruptions in raw material transportation and shutdown of the end-use industries, such as food & beverage and paints and coatings, led to the reduced demand for nanoclays.

The pandemic negatively influenced the automotive industry, owing to large-scale production interruptions in Europe, disruption in Chinese parts exports, and shutdown of assembly factories in the U.S, which led to the reduced demand for nanoclays.

However, post the pandemic, the demand for nanoclays has increased in the packaging industry as it can provide antimicrobial properties to food packaging. This is contributing to the market growth in a big way.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global nanoclays market based on product, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17828

Based on product, the kaolinite segment held the largest share of more than half of the global nanoclays market in 2021, and would maintain its leadership in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the smectite segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the montmorillonite and others segment.

Based on application, the food and beverage packaging segment was the largest in 2021, capturing nearly two-fifths of the global nanoclays market share, and would lead the trail through 2031. However, the water treatment segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. The report also mentions the automotive, biomedical, paints and coatings, and others segments.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global nanoclays market share and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast timeframe. However, the market in North America is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global nanoclays market analyzed in the research include American Elements, Attogene Corporation, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Elementis plc, Evonik Degussa GmbH, Huntsman International LLC, Kowa Company Ltd., Laviosa Corporate, Mineral Technologies, Nanografi Nano Technology, Nanoshel LLC, SABIC, Southern Clay Products, Inc, and Sun Chemicals.

The report analyzes these key players of the global nanoclays market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nanoclays-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.