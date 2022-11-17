The Global Current Transformer Market is expected to grow by $219.65 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Current Transformer Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796714/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the current transformer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by enhanced accuracy of current transformers at extremely low current levels, increased demand for electricity from emerging countries, and modernization of existing transformers.

The current transformer market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The current transformer market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Switchgear

• Power transformers



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the auxiliary current transformers as one of the prime reasons driving the current transformer market growth during the next few years. Also, innovative technologies and introduction of IoT features in transformers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on current transformer market covers the following areas:

• Current transformer market sizing

• Current transformer market forecast

• Current transformer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading current transformer market vendors that include ABB Ltd., CGS Instrument Transformers, FRER Srl Vle, Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Huayi Group. Co. Ltd., Hyosung Corp., IMA Spa, Littelfuse Inc., Megacon Group, Murugappa Group, PREMO SL, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SOCOMEC Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., General Electric Co, Trench Ltd., VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH and Co. KG, and Fanox Electronic SL. Also, the current transformer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

