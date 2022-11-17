Global Flexible Manufacturing Systems for Pharmaceutical Industry Market Is Expected to Generate $3.3 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market garnered $2.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $3.3 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.0 billion Market Size in 2031 $3.3 billion CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Product Type, Technology, End Use Industry, and Region. Drivers Surge in global population, especially the old-age population



Increase in the number of patients suffering from common and rare diseases



Rise in demand for generic and specialized drugs and other pharmaceuticals Opportunities Large investment for healthcare facilities in developed countries



Advancements in healthcare facilities of developing countries Restraints

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to shortage of raw material and logistical inabilities during the lockdown period.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor due to social distancing norms.

However, the number of COVID-19 cases have been reduced to a great extent as the vaccine for COVID-19 is introduced in the market. This has led to the reopening of companies involved in development of flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry, thereby helping the market to recover significantly. The awareness regarding efficient operations of healthcare facilities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively influence the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market based on product type, technology, end use industry, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the modular manufacturing segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the continuous manufacturing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.



Based on technology, the hardware segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fourths of the global flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the software segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user industry, the large pharmaceutical manufacturers segment accounted for the highest in 2021, holding more nearly three-fifths of the global flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the medium and small pharmaceutical manufacturers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

Leading market players of the global flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market analyzed in the research include Angstrom Technology, Biologics Modular, LLC, Chempharm, Cytiva, ESC (Environmental Systems Corporation), Exyte GmbH, G-CON Manufacturing, Germfree Laboratories Inc., IPM Technologies, KeyPlants Ab, ModuleCo Ltd., Modwave LLC, Nicomac Srl, NNE, Pharmadule Morimatsu AB, PR Pharma Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Univercells Technologies.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

