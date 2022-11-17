The Global Blow Molding Machinery Market is expected to grow by $994.14 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.21% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blow Molding Machinery Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793544/?utm_source=GNW

21% during the forecast period. Our report on the blow molding machinery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of e-commerce industry, augmented demand from food packaging industry, and growing demand for rigid plastics in packaging materials.

The blow molding machinery market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The blow molding machinery market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food packaging

• Construction

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of advanced plastic machinery as one of the prime reasons driving the blow molding machinery market growth during the next few years. Also, use of 3D printers in plastic blow molding and growing demand for bio-pet material globally will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blow molding machinery market vendors that include BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH, Blow Enterprises, British Plastics Federation, Chia Ming Machinery Co Ltd., Golfang Mfg. and Development Co. Ltd., Jagmohan Pla Mach Pvt. Ltd., Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co. Ltd, Jomar Corp., Meccanoplastica Srl, Nissei ASB Machine Co. Ltd., Parker plastic machinery Co. Ltd., Polymechplast Machines Ltd., SuZhou Bestar Blow Molding Technology Co. Ltd., The Japan Steel Works Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Universal Machinery and Services, Zeel plast Machinery, Suma Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Also, the blow molding machinery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

