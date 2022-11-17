Standard & Poor’s reaffirmed SATO Corporation's BBB credit rating but at the same time revised the outlook to negative

SATO Corporation
Stock Exchange Release, 17th November 2022 at 6:30 pm
The credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s has affirmed SATO Corporation's BBB credit rating, but at the same time revised the rating outlook to negative from stable. The revise in the outlook is a direct consequence of the weakening of the outlook for the corresponding rating of Fastighets AB Balder, SATO's main owner, which reflects increased risk and some uncertainty regarding the refinancing of credit maturities.
