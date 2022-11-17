Companies In The Drop Shipping Market Are Increasingly Integrating Artificial Intelligence In Their Platforms As Per The Business Research Company's Drop Shipping Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the drop shipping market, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the drop shipping business is gaining popularity in the drop shipping market trends. Major companies are integrating AI technology into the existing platforms. AI technology offers benefits such as personalization, automation of the process, analyzing data, and eliminating unwanted data. For instance, in 2021, AliDropship, a US-based subsidiary of Ali express for the drop shipping business, introduced Sellika, a new AI product description generator to automate product descriptions. This plugin assists in editing product descriptions, editing colors, and category descriptions, and offers a stop word list for titles.

The global drop shipping market size is expected to grow from $150.88 billion in 2021 to $192.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.46%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The drop shipping market is expected to grow to $568.74 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.14%.

The growth of the e-commerce industry is expected to drive the drop shipping market. E-commerce refers to the purchase and sale of goods and services online or over the internet using phones, computers, laptops, and tablets. Drop shipping offers the e-commerce industry numerous benefits by eliminating the maintenance of inventory or physical stock, which further decreases warehouse and labor costs. The e-commerce industry has grown exponentially during a pandemic due to the limited movement and at-home restrictions. According to the US Department of Commerce Retail Indicator Division, a US-based department concerned with commerce and economic growth, Quarterly Retail e-commerce Sales Q4 2021 report, in 2021, US e-commerce sales accounted for $870 billion, which has increased by 14.2% over 2020 and 50.5% over 2019. Therefore, the growth of the e-commerce industry drives the drop shipping market.

Major players in the drop shipping industry are AliDropship(Sunshine Ecommerce Technologies LLC), Doba Inc, SaleHoo Group Limited, Shopify Inc, Winx, Sunrise wholesale merchandise LLC, Megagoods Inc, Dropshipzone, Inventory Source, Printify Inc, Drop Ship Direct Inc , Onlinestorebiz LLC , Dropified LLC, Cymbio, and Spocket Inc.

The global drop shipping market analysis is segmented by product into toys, hobby and DIY, furniture and appliances, electronics and media, food and personal care, fashion; by type into business extensions, print on demand, creation of the product, product reselling; by organization size into large enterprises, SMEs.

North America was the largest region in the drop shipping market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the drop shipping market during the forecast period. The regions covered in drop shipping market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

