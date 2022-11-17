McFadyen Digital Releases 2022 Multi-Vendor Marketplace Vendor Comparison Report

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McFadyen Digital released the third edition of their annual Marketplace Suite Spot Report, the industry's only detailed comparison of multi-vendor marketplace and drop ship software vendors. In a sign of the level of investment and maturity in this space, eight vendors are profiled and compared, increased from six in the debut report in 2020. A detailed discussion of the findings will be broadcast in a live webinar at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The Marketplace Suite Spot Report evaluates the top technologies that businesses can use to create, launch, and grow their multi-vendor digital commerce marketplace. McFadyen Digital, the leading global agency for e-commerce marketplace strategy and implementation, was the first to provide detailed marketplace vendor analysis and continues to offer the deepest-level analyst report for B2B or B2C businesses planning to add third-party seller capabilities.

This year's expanded market guide examines the offerings of eight companies: Logicbroker, Marketplacer, Mirakl, Spryker, Unirgy, Virto Commerce, VTEX, and WebKul. The detailed 39-page report consolidates detailed surveys, dozens of hours of vendor demos, time discussing vendor strategy, and conversations with marketplace operators. The research was also performed with a dozen other tools, including CrunchBase, BuiltWith, GitHub, LinkedIn, Owler, and ZoomInfo. Vendor product documentation was reviewed to validate some feature claims.

"Valuations in the tech space have changed drastically in 2022. Businesses who invest in multi-vendor commerce with marketplace and drop ship capabilities are seeing greater returns. The landscape of vendors who enable this type of scale is rapidly evolving, with over $2 billion of funds invested in five of the vendors in this report. Industry comparisons like The Marketplace Suite Spot report are vital for helping commerce operators make the right decision for their specific multi-vendor commerce use case," said Tom McFadyen, CEO of McFadyen Digital.

McFadyen Digital also drew upon its global team's 500,000+ person-hours of experience planning, designing, implementing, and supporting dozens of enterprise marketplaces over the past 15 years. Some of these marketplaces scaled to millions of SKUs and over $1 billion of annual GMV. This hands-on experience provides a true look "under the cover" and a deep understanding of critical requirements and scalability challenges.

Learn more and download the Marketplace Suite Spot Report at Marketplace-Suite-Spot.com.

