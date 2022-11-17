Playworld® Introduces Quito™ Freestanding Net Climber, Towering Playground Centerpiece with Exploration Opportunities for Diverse Skill Levels

LEWISBURG, Pa., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playworld, a leading commercial playground equipment manufacturer, today introduced Quito (pronounced KEE-toe), a freestanding net climber with a distinctive playground presence.



Inspired by Quito, Ecuador, the world’s second-highest capital city and the closest to the equator, the daring Quito climber is a towering 15.54 feet (4,74m) tall, allowing kids to climb, balance, and teeter their way in, over, and through the structure. With multiple points of entry, Quito includes an easy passage to the center core, as well as a cozy space underneath.

Quito is available as a standalone product or in conjunction with Playworld’s Mighty Descent, an 8-foot-tall (2,43m), extra-wide, innovative slide that allows multiple children to revel in the joy of sliding together. Mighty Descent is the first of its magnitude and is large enough for the entire family.

“Quito takes Playworld’s playground presence to astounding new heights, calling out to the intrepid explorer in each kid while also offering approachability for those less adventurous,” said David Sheedy, vice president of global sales for Playworld. “Whether standalone or in combination with the Mighty Descent slide, Quito is a one-of-a-kind playground centerpiece that communities are sure to enjoy for years to come.”

Playground adventurers will feel like explorers while conquering Quito, which includes bells at the top and ground levels that provide an opportunity for social game play. Its suspended core offers social hangout opportunities with a sense of enclosure, a sensory bell, and colorful triangle windows. The core interior's triangle roof is reachable by scrambling higher, offering an increase in climbing challenge.

The first installation of a Quito climber took place this spring in Playworld’s hometown of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. The company donated a Quito, Mighty Descent, and other equipment for Hufnagle Park’s Kidsburg playground. The contribution, to honor first responders and the spirit of volunteerism, was made in appreciation of local firefighters who helped save Playworld’s factory from a May 2021 fire.

About Playworld®

Playworld exists to unite communities through innovative and authentic play, creating equal play opportunities for all. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Playworld dedicates itself to craftsmanship, innovation and inclusive design, instilling optimism that unites communities on common ground - the playground. To learn more, visit Playworld.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2f84e9f-e697-42fd-b4c3-9ad557d1ddb2