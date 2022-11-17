The Global Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market is expected to grow by $14.96 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.49% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706451/?utm_source=GNW

49% during the forecast period. Our report on the blow molded plastic bottles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for packaged beverages, rising adoption of PET as a packaging solution, and growing demand for HDPE bottles.

The blow molded plastic bottles market analysis includes the type and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The blow molded plastic bottles market is segmented as below:

By Type

• PET

• PE



By End-user

• Food and beverage

• Household

• Personal care

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for bio-pet material globally as one of the prime reasons driving the blow molded plastic bottles market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in the popularity of automation in molding techniques and the increasing adoption of bioplastics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on blow molded plastic bottles market covers the following areas:

• Blow molded plastic bottles market sizing

• Blow molded plastic bottles market forecast

• Blow molded plastic bottles market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blow molded plastic bottles market vendors that include Alpha Group, ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Comar LLC, Container Corporation of Canada, Dow Inc., Garrtech Inc., Gemini Group Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co. LP, Greiner Packaging International GmbH, North American Plastics, Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd., PCE Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Resilux NV, Silgan Holdings Inc., Streamline Plastics, and Inpress Plastics Ltd. Also, the blow molded plastic bottles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

