The Global Travel Technologies Market is expected to grow by $3.70 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Travel Technologies Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706399/?utm_source=GNW

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the travel technologies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing consolidation of online travel agencies, increasing adoption of online payment platforms, and the adoption of RPA reduces the cost of product development.

The travel technologies market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The travel technologies market is segmented as below:

By Product

• GDS

• Airline and hospitality IT solutions



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the widening application of AI in the travel industry as one of the prime reasons driving the travel technologies market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of ML and big data features in products and experiments with blockchain will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the travel technologies market covers the following areas:

• Travel technologies market sizing

• Travel technologies market forecast

• Travel technologies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading travel technologies market vendors that include Amadeus IT Group SA, Avani Cimcon Technologies, BCD Travel Services BV, CRS Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., DirectVision SRL, Dolphins Dynamics Ltd., ecare Technology Labs Pvt. Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Fareportal Inc, Kaptio Travel, Lemax Ltd., MisterFly SAS, Pc Voyages 2000 Inc., Qtech Software Pvt. Ltd., Sabre Corp., Technoheaven, Tecnologia e Sistemas de Distribuicao Lda, Tramada Systems Pty Ltd., Travelport LP, and Trip Solutions. Also, the travel technologies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706399/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________