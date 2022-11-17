Konica Minolta and Quality Associates Inc. Announce Expansion of Regional Facility

Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), together with its Intelligent Information Management (IIM) Division, Quality Associates Inc., (QAI) today announced the expansion of the enterprise’s Fulton, Maryland location with the opening of its Digital Innovation Center.

The federal government’s executive branch-wide effort to transform records management policies and best practices – known as the M-19-21 directive – calls for a transition to a fully electronic environment. To ensure digitized permanent records meet the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) requirements, federal agencies must adhere to the proposed Federal Agency Digitization Guidelines Initiative (FADGI-3) Star standards as they switch from paper-based to digital records management.

QAI’s Digital Innovation Center features the greatest number of advanced digital technologies in one location that supports a FADGI-compliant digitization environment. Together with its records modernization experts, the center has expanded QAI’s capabilities to help federal agencies meet M-19-21's FADGI compliance guidelines governing the quality and integrity of the digital image faster and more effectively than ever before.

As the only facility of its kind in the marketplace, the Digital Innovation Center not only broadens QAI’s digital records management service offerings for M-19-21 compliance, but strategically positions QAI for longer-term IT modernization efforts in the government space as a leading integrator of transformative digital technologies and records modernization solutions.

“The investment in dollars and time to create the Digital Innovation Center supports our goal to develop records modernization solutions that reduce time and expense for optimized process efficiencies, governance, compliance and cost management,” said Scott Swidersky, Vice President, Intelligent Information Practice, Konica Minolta, and President of its QAI division. “This expanded footprint to our existing capabilities will allow us to manage even larger projects and ensure even faster turnarounds.”

The company celebrated the Digital Innovation Center grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier today. Joining in the festivities was the Howard County Chamber of Commerce, council members, federal agencies from throughout the region, members of Konica Minolta and QAI, recognized records/content management experts, leading providers of advanced digital technologies and local media outlets.

“The 5,000 square-foot space expansion will lead to newly created positions for records modernization and information technology specialists, such as software developers, architects and project managers – adding to a global workforce of more than 40,000 professionals with 6,000 experts nationwide and more than 200 dedicated content management specialists,” stated Ron Thompson, Jr., Vice President and General Manager, Intelligent Information Practice, Konica Minolta.

Learn more online about FADGI standards and the M-19-21 directive.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers' list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About QAI

Quality Associates Inc. (QAI), a Konica Minolta company, is a leading provider of Intelligent Information Management (IIM) solutions that eliminate paper from business processes and move information into a managed digital environment to reshape the modern workplace. A trusted partner and an experienced Value-Added Reseller (VAR), QAI helps hundreds of organizations nationwide address the many challenges they face when it comes to managing complex data and information. Founded in 1986, QAI has a proven history of delivering unmatched service quality, digitization capabilities and compliance expertise—having unparalleled document conversion facilities across the country and an extensive supplier and partner network. With a global workforce of 40,000 professionals, 6,000 experts nationwide and more than 200 dedicated content specialists, QAI’s IIM practice drives digitization to scale for business transformations that directly support efforts to increase workflow efficiency, storage, security and compliance by automating manual processes, digitizing paperwork and streamlining workplace tasks.

# # # # #

Attachment