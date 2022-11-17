Boulogne-Billancourt, November 17, 2022
RELEASE
RENAULT SA: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM NOVEMBER 14th TO NOVEMBER 15th, 2022
Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares from November 14th to November 15th, 2022.
Aggregated information (by date and by market)
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|Market (MIC code)
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|14-Nov-22
|FR0000131906
|200 000
|32,9431
|XPAR
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|14-Nov-22
|FR0000131906
|90 000
|32,9442
|DXE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|14-Nov-22
|FR0000131906
|15 000
|32,9439
|TQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|14-Nov-22
|FR0000131906
|15 000
|32,9497
|AQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|15-Nov-22
|FR0000131906
|197 183
|33,2878
|XPAR
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|15-Nov-22
|FR0000131906
|89 817
|33,2923
|DXE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|15-Nov-22
|FR0000131906
|14 500
|33,2901
|TQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|15-Nov-22
|FR0000131906
|14 500
|33,2928
|AQE
|TOTAL
|636 000
|33,1155
Detailed information
The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2022” section.
Attachment