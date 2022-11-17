English French

Boulogne-Billancourt, November 17, 2022

RELEASE



RENAULT SA: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM NOVEMBER 14th TO NOVEMBER 15th, 2022

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares from November 14th to November 15th, 2022.

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code) RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 14-Nov-22 FR0000131906 200 000 32,9431 XPAR RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 14-Nov-22 FR0000131906 90 000 32,9442 DXE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 14-Nov-22 FR0000131906 15 000 32,9439 TQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 14-Nov-22 FR0000131906 15 000 32,9497 AQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 15-Nov-22 FR0000131906 197 183 33,2878 XPAR RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 15-Nov-22 FR0000131906 89 817 33,2923 DXE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 15-Nov-22 FR0000131906 14 500 33,2901 TQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 15-Nov-22 FR0000131906 14 500 33,2928 AQE TOTAL 636 000 33,1155

Detailed information

The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2022” section.

Attachment