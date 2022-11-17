English French

November 17th, 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA,

October 2022 traffic figures

Groupe ADP1 total traffic is up by +7.5 million passengers in October 2022 compared to October 2021, with 27.2 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 90.3% of the October 2019 group traffic.

Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic is up by +83.9% compared to 2021, at 231.9 million passengers, standing at 78.0% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019.

Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with October 2021.

Regarding the Paris Aéroport:

October 2022 traffic is up by +3.0 million passengers, with 8.2 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 88.6% of the October 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In October 2022, Paris‑Charles de Gaulle welcomed 5.4 million passengers (+2.2 million passengers), at 81.5% of the October 2019 traffic, and Paris-Orly 2.8 million passengers (+0.8 million passengers), at 106.7% of the October 2019 traffic.

Since the beginning of the year, traffic in Paris Aéroport is up by +40.5 million passengers compared to 2021, at 72.0 million passengers, at 78.3% of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, all terminals are currently open to passenger traffic except Terminal 1, under renovation. At Paris-Orly, all sectors are open.

In October 2022:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up by +1.5 million passengers, at 88.7% of the October 2019 traffic. All the destinations are growing: North America +538,761 passengers, at 87.8% of the October 2019 traffic, Asia-Pacific +195,527 passengers, at 44.5% of the October 2019 traffic, Latin America +101,800 passengers, at 86.9% of the October 2019 traffic, the Middle East 208,606 passengers, at 98.6% of the October 2019 traffic, Africa 402,099 passengers, at 107.0% of the October 2019 traffic;

European traffic (excluding France) was up by +1.4 million passengers, at 91.9% of the October 2019 traffic;

Traffic within mainland France was up by +144,185 passengers, at 78.8% of the October 2019 traffic;

Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was up by +62,647 passengers, at 100.9% of the October 2019 traffic.

The number of connecting passengers stood at 796,234 up by +313,055 passengers, at 75.7% of the October 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 18.8% down by +0.8 point.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms:

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned2 by Groupe ADP, is up by +1.3 million passengers in October 2022, at 8.5 million passengers, standing at 94.0% of the October 2019 traffic. It is up by +49.2% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 80.5% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +2.2 million passengers in October 2022, at 7.7 million passengers, standing at 86.8% of the October 2019 traffic. It is up by +80.3% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 79.5% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +180,609 passengers in October 2022, at 722,238 passengers, standing at 99.9% of the October 2019 traffic. It is up by +81.1% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 85.9% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +498,169 passengers in October 2022, at 1.7 million passengers, standing at 90.8% of the October 2019 traffic. It is up by +110.5% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 73.4% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

All the group's hubs are open to commercial flights. However, local restrictions may apply, particularly to international flights at group airports.

In the context created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the international sanctions imposed on Russia, the group is monitoring the situation to assess its short, medium, and long-term consequences. In 2019, traffic with Ukraine and Russia amounted to 1.4% of Paris Aéroport's total traffic, as well as to 17.1%3 of TAV Airports' total traffic, at 27.9%3 of TAV Airports' international traffic. At this stage, although air traffic between Russia and Ukraine on one part, and the airports operated by Groupe ADP located in Turkey is significantly impacted4, the Group does not anticipate, in the absence of any significant change in the situation, that the consequences of the conflict will challenge its financial forecasts and traffic hypotheses for 2022 full year.

Passengers October 2022 Change 22/21

(in passengers) Jan. – Oct. 2022 % change 22/21 Last 12 months % change 22/21 Paris-CDG 5,414,629 +2,183,347 47,656,083 +146.2% 54,495,869 +158.0% Paris-Orly 2,805,028 +848,847 24,390,396 +100.9% 27,973,087 +109.8% Total Paris Aéroport 8,219,657 +3,032,194 72,046,479 +128.7% 82,468,956 +139.3% Santiago de Chile 1,703,483 +498,169 15,121,614 +110.5% 17,949,908 +112.7% Amman 722,238 +180,609 6,557,424 +81.1% 7,496,866 +94.1% New Delhi 5,465,728 +1,400,399 47,644,789 +73.7% 57,356,376 +74.7% Hyderabad 1,767,186 +459,992 15,383,781 +71.9% 18,426,188 +67.4% Cebu 493,974 +358,094 4,161,964 +366.1% 4,585,921 +359.4% Total GMR Airports 7,726,888 +2,218,485 67,190,534 +80.3% 80,368,485 +79.2% Antalya 3,969,208 +110,842 28,794,399 +43.2% 30,689,558 +46.9% Almaty 685,523 +110,692 5,872,422 +17.5% 6,976,481 +22.2% Ankara 752,246 +31,440 7,127,538 +24.4% 8,424,627 +31.8% Izmir 921,189 +94,027 8,526,128 +35.8% 9,915,147 +42.2% Bodrum 365,772 +84,262 3,721,973 +35.8% 3,916,725 +38.3% Gazipaşa Alanya 71,029 -18,065 630,334 +25.0% 746,485 +37.5% Medina 649,938 +438,620 4,937,542 +300.1% 5,461,518 +279.3% Tunisia 148,383 +92,236 1,348,031 +201.2% 1,424,681 +199.4% Georgia 385,133 +142,003 3,053,361 +71.2% 3,461,604 +90.5% North Macedonia 220,394 +70,455 2,031,562 +77.6% 2,278,764 +83.9% Zagreb(5) 321,046 +138,208 2,623,203 +147.3% 2,967,063 +159.2% Total TAV Airports 8,489,861 +1,294,720 68,666,493 +49.2% 76,262,653 +54.2% Other Airports 314,384 +256,176 2,310,197 +355.8% 2,430,029 +306.6% Total Groupe ADP(6) 27,176,511 +7,480,353 231,892,741 +83.9% 266,976,897 +88.5%





Aircraft Movements October2022 Change 22/21

(in movements) Jan. – Oct. 2022 % change 22/21 Last 12 months % change 22/21 Paris-CDG 36,359 +10,051 334,953 +73.2% 391,718 +80.2% Paris-Orly 18,436 +5,122 163,474 +77.0% 189,671 +85.5% Total Paris Aéroport 54,795 +15,173 498,427 +74.5% 581,389 +81.9% Santiago de Chile 10,598 +1,919 101,478 +71.7% 120,148 +72.1% Amman 5,926 +780 57,389 +56.4% 67,309 +66.5% New Delhi 35,027 +5,887 321,045 +44.7% 388,415 +46.2% Hyderabad 12,949 +1,892 119,684 +38.0% 143,064 +35.1% Cebu 4,781 +3,404 38,942 +276.8% 42,858 +264.1% Total GMR Airports 52,757 +11,183 479,671 +50.4% 574,337 +49.8% Antalya 22,996 +2,182 170,702 +51.0% 187,744 +57.6% Almaty 5,899 +643 52,859 +13.3% 63,087 +16.0% Ankara 5,166 -651 50,030 +10.4% 60,119 +17.6% Izmir 5,755 +102 53,962 +25.6% 62,808 +29.5% Bodrum 2,572 +205 24,055 +26.8% 25,446 +28.5% Gazipaşa Alanya 471 -199 4,482 +7.9% 5,113 +13.7% Medina 4,052 +2,021 37,944 +153.5% 42,789 +147.0% Tunisia 1,072 +559 9,785 +141.4% 10,546 +138.1% Georgia 3,350 +588 29,724 +34.9% 34,502 +46.1% North Macedonia 1,762 +392 16,585 +31.9% 19,000 +36.5% Zagreb(5) 4,038 +644 35,521 +51.3% 41,656 +57.7% Total TAV Airports 57,133 +6,486 485,649 +39.5% 552,810 +44.3% Other Airports 2,311 +1,233 18,938 +90.8% 20,805 +77.9% Total Groupe ADP(6) 183,520 +36,774 1,641,552 +55.1% 1,916,798 +58.7%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Oct. 2022

Change 22/21

(in passengers) Share of total traffic Jan. ‑ Oct. 2022 change 22/21

(in passengers) Share of total traffic France +144,185 13.6% +3,817,869 14.6% Europe +1,378,569 46.6% +19,595,805 45.8% Other International

Of which +1,509,440 39.8% +17,134,127 39.6% Africa +402,099 13.1% +4,630,227 12.5% North America +538,761 11.2% +5,883,727 11.3% Latin America +101,800 2.6% +1,396,463 2.9% Middle-East +208,606 5.5% +2,403,234 5.3% Asia-Pacific +195,527 3.2% +1,252,505 2.4% French Overseas Territories +62,647 4.3% +1,567,971 5.3% Total Paris Aéroport +3,032,194 100.0% +40,547,801 100.0%





Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Oct. 2022 Change

22/21 Jan. – Oct. 2022 % change 22/21 Connecting Passengers(1) 796,234 +64.8% 7,266,472 +111.1% Connecting rate 18.8% +0.8 pt 20.2% -1.7 pt Seat load factor 84.5% +6.7 pts 81.8% +13.1 pts

(1) Departing passengers

1 Group traffic is accounted for on a like-for-like basis, restated for the following changes: the acquisitions of Delhi, Hyderbad, Mactan Cebu and Almaty airports, and the non-renewal of the technical assistance contract (TSA) for Mauritius airport.

2 Since November 1, 2022, following the sale by TAV Airports of its own shares acquired between March 13 and September 1, 2020, Groupe ADP holds 46.12% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.38% previously).

3 Including Almaty and Zagreb airports.

4 For the 9 first months of 2022, traffic in the Turkish airports of TAV Airports was up +44.4% compared to 2021, at 78.9% at the same period in 2019. Although traffic with Russia and Ukraine represents 49.1% and 2.4% of their respective 2019 levels, totaling 4.6 million passengers, the recovery in the Turkish airports of TAV Airports is supported by other routes.

5 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

6 Group traffic is accounted for on a like-for-like basis, restated for the following changes: the acquisitions of Delhi, Hyderabad, Mactan Cebu and Almaty airports, and the non-renewal of the technical assistance contract (TSA) for Mauritius airport. For the last 12-months traffic, Mauritius traffic is not taken into account. If Mauritius traffic was taken into account until December 31st, 2021, last 12-months traffic for Groupe ADP would be up by +88.2%.

