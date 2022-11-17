The Global Automotive Remote Keyless Entry System Market is expected to grow by $1.13 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Remote Keyless Entry System Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647403/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive remote keyless entry system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising in electronic content makes RKE systems a better value proposition, broadband and connectivity harmonization offer ease in manufacturing remote keyless entry systems, and an increase in sales of automobiles, particularly in emerging economies.

The automotive remote keyless entry system market analysis includes the vehicle type and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The automotive remote keyless entry system market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles



By End-user

• OEMs

• Aftermarket



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the integration of RKE system with the ignition system leading to add-on functionality as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive remote keyless entry system market growth during the next few years. Also, efforts towards improving the safety of RKE system by means of an immobilizer and introduction of 3D gesture in key fob will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive remote keyless entry system market covers the following areas:

• Automotive remote keyless entry system market sizing

• Automotive remote keyless entry system market forecast

• Automotive remote keyless entry system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive remote keyless entry system market vendors that include Alps Alpine Co. Ltd, ARCO Lock and Security ENTERN LLC, CK Holdings Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Denso Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Motor Group, Marquardt GmbH, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, Valeo SA, VOXX International Corp., and ZEPPELIN GmbH. Also, the automotive remote keyless entry system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

