NutraLife Biosciences (OTC: NLBS) Releases Q4 2022 Shareholder Update

COCONUT CREEK, FL, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NutraLife Biosciences Inc. (OTC: NLBS), a manufacturer and distributor of private-label and branded nutraceutical and skincare products, is pleased to provide its shareholders with this Fourth Quarter 2022 update.

During the global pandemic, NutraLife Biosciences has been focused on two primary objectives: Maintaining a beneficial business posture despite supply chain challenges and the expansion of our product offerings to broaden our ability to serve the growing demand for nutraceuticals that support healthy lifestyles. While many industries were adversely affected by the COVID-19 virus and its variants, the health supplements market has undeniably benefited from a robust public focus on the maintenance of good health through the regular use of wellness supplements.

Due to intense consumer interest in vitamins and supplements with favorable immunity-boosting characteristics, the global nutraceuticals market continues to expand at an 8% - 9% year-over-year growth rate from a baseline of $416 billion in 2021 (source Medi-Tech Insights ). Industry data suggest that these trends will continue for the foreseeable future, prompting pharmaceutical and food and beverage entities to either enter the nutraceuticals market or double down on their existing footprint.

We view these factors as favorable indicators that our deeply entrenched positioning as an FDA-registered and audited GMP-compliant supplier of all-natural and responsibly sourced nutraceuticals will continue to be validated by our contract manufacturing capabilities and retail and direct-to-consumer sales channels.

Disruptive Innovator of the Nutraceutical Industry

Since NutraLife Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2010 and is now a vertically integrated manufacturer and distributor of private-label and branded nutraceutical and skincare wellness products, our intention has been to function as a disruptive innovator within the industry. Over the past 12 years, there has been a maturation of the dietary supplements sector, spurred on by the growing sophistication of consumers and their increased reliance on non-prescription remedies.

Furthermore, a heightened awareness of the benefits of over-the-counter health and wellness supplements has resulted in an ongoing evolution of the scope and function of nutraceuticals, a trend buttressed by the legal status of hemp due to the passage of the federal 2018 Farm Act. Seizing this opportunity, we pivoted our research and product development activities to establish the Company as a trusted and pioneering producer of high-quality, Cannabidiol-rich CBD topicals, edibles, and skincare products.

Today, we manufacture at our 6,500 square foot facility in Broward County, Florida. Our product range now includes over 50 nutraceutical and CBD products, our NutraDerma cosmetics product line, and more than 20 private-label products.

It remains our core mission to expand our product offerings and create shareholder value by capitalizing on this massive tailwind of public appetite for convenient, affordable, and functional formulations that will continue to define our mission to bring high-quality, effective, and beneficial nutrients to market. It is our intention to continue to build upon our legacy products and aggressively expand our operations with new offerings formulated in-house and through mutually beneficial partnerships.

Vertically Integrated for Opportunity and Growth

Leveraging our vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution capabilities, NutraLife Biosciences has the scientific and clinical expertise to formulate health and wellness products characterized by high efficacy, ingredient integrity, and with an optimal cost-benefit profile. Our agility in developing, manufacturing, and distributing our own offerings and those under contract for our white-label partners provides us with a wide spectrum of opportunities for further market penetration through acquisitions, joint ventures, and private-label agreements.

These capabilities are further enhanced and equally beneficial to our two wholly-owned subsidiaries.

PhytoChem Technologies: Plant-derived functional health products

NutraDerma Technologies: Skincare and topical wellness products

For current financial performance, operational metrics, and disclosures of the Company and these subsidiaries, you can review our latest filings here.

As part of our revenue growth strategy and to underwrite the cost of extending our domain in the CBD and functional dietary supplement category, the Company has developed an active strategy for identifying potential acquisition targets and performing the analysis and due diligence necessary to establish valuation and potential strategic benefit. We consider our partnerships and acquisitions program a key element of our efforts to bolster the Company's fundamentals, gain additional market share, and raise NutraLife Biosciences’ profile exposure as a leading lifestyle health and wellness enterprise.

Our current licensing and joint venture partnerships include the following:

Cookies Retail Products (CRP): NLBS is an equity, and profit-share partner in an exclusive license with Cookies , a billion-dollar enterprise within the cannabis industry for the distribution and sales of hemp-derived non-regulated products such as CBD and other lifestyle products.

CFORTH: NutraLife has launched a suite of health and wellness products online through cforth.com under the NutraGrove wellness online platform offering NutraLife's health and wellness products. CFORTH is a network marketing platform providing goods and services to its growing network of subscribers.

Addy: All-natural, drug-free mental clarity and focus stimulant available at buyaddy.com

CoDefender: Immune Booster wellness supplement available on CFORTH

Currently, we are finalizing additional licensing and acquisition agreements which include adding to our new products pipeline and a pending entry into the at-home healthcare markets:

Emergent Health: NutraLife is currently engaged in the regenerative Biologics space through its joint venture partnership with Emergent Health (EMGE). Under the provisions of this JV with Emergent, NutraLife will explore the co-development, production, and distribution of various regenerative health and wellness products.

Healthcare Concierge USA: NutraLife has executed a letter of intent with the Healthcare Company to secure acquisition targets within the health and wellness sector, providing various health and wellness services and the sale of goods through a direct-to-the-consumer concierge platform.

Through these and other activities, the Company's current and future endeavors, NutraLife Biosciences, will continue to add shareholder value and further establish the Company as a leading innovator in the lifestyle health and wellness solutions category. In the coming months, we will be issuing regular updates documenting the progress of the initiatives detailed in this shareholder update.

To your good health and success,

Edgar Ward

Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer

