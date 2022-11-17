The Global Mattress Market is expected to grow by $1.78 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mattress Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594262/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the mattress market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for smart mattresses, the rising popularity of eco-friendly mattresses, and effective branding and advertising of mattresses.

The mattress market analysis includes the distribution channel and product segments and geographic landscape.



The mattress market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Innerspring mattress

• Memory foam mattress

• Latex mattress

• Other mattresses



By Geographic

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for customized mattresses as one of the prime reasons driving the mattress market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of healthcare and hospitality sectors and the growing need for multifunctional beds will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mattress market covers the following areas:

• Mattress market sizing

• Mattress market forecast

• Mattress market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mattress market vendors that include Bedbuyer Pty Ltd., Brooklyn Bedding, Casper Sleep Inc., CVB Inc., Eight Sleep Inc., Englander Sleep Products, King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Layla Sleep Inc., PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Puffy LLC, Relyon Group Ltd., Saatva Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sheela Foam Ltd., Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc., Sleep Number Corp., Southerland Sleep, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. Also, the mattress market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

