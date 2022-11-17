Open English Continues Board Expansion with Addition of HR Veteran, Brian 'Skip' Schipper

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open English, the leading English-learning platform in Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market, today announced the board appointment of Brian "Skip" Schipper, executive vice president (EVP) and chief people officer of Yext, Inc. and former Human Resources (HR) lead for Twitter, Groupon and Cisco Systems. This announcement follows the addition of three board members in May, emphasizing Open English's continued growth and commitment to student success.

"Open English has proven that it has the power to transform lives by creating opportunities for professional and personal growth through language fluency," said Schipper. "As a member of their board, I will have the opportunity to apply my expertise in corporate governance and compensation practices to aid in Open English's continued growth and bring them one step closer to making English-learning accessible to all."

With a storied career spanning nearly 40 years, Brian Schipper is an HR executive who's held senior leadership roles at publicly traded companies like Twitter, Groupon, Microsoft and PepsiCo. As the EVP and chief people officer at Yext, Inc., Schipper supports the growth, scaling and international footprint of the company by developing thoughtful people and organization strategies. In this role, Schipper has successfully established Yext as a well-regarded company for career development, inclusion and employee engagement. His work has led to a bevy of acknowledgments, with Yext named the best company to work for in New York by Fortune and the Great Places to Work Institute in 2017, in addition to ranking fourth on Fortune's 30 Best Places to Work in Tech that same year.

In 2021, Schipper was elected to the board of 1stdibs where he serves as the compensation committee chairperson. In 2019, Brian was appointed board chair of DHI Group, Inc., where he sits as their longest-serving board member. He formerly chaired DHI Group's compensation committee and currently chairs their nominating and governance committee.

"Adding Brian Schipper to our board of directors is yet another exciting and important milestone for Open English,'' commented Andrés Moreno, founder, chairman of the board and chief executive officer (CEO) of Open English. "With his years of HR expertise in the technology sector and a proven track record of growing global teams, Brian will maximize our company's potential and serve as an invaluable member of our board, helping us reach new heights."

About Open English

Open English is the leading English-learning platform in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets, providing live, online instruction to 1.5 million students that have enrolled to date. The company is disrupting the brick-and-mortar language-learning market with a proprietary technology platform that offers unlimited, 24/7 access to live classes with native-speaking teachers. Open English offers customized learning solutions for businesses (Open English for Business), children (Open English Junior), and digital skills development (NextU). Open English has also expanded its business with Open Mundo, a new online language learning platform that offers French, Italian and Portuguese live classes. The company is headquartered in Miami, FL, with offices in Mexico City, Bogota, Buenos Aires, Istanbul, Bangalore and São Paulo. To learn more about Open English, visit OpenEnglish.com.

