MINTFORCE: Mr Mint’s Freshly Launched NFT Collection Transforms Mining on the Web

Following the ICO launch of the $MNT token, the demand for its roadmap projects keeps gaining heat. Q4 this year was slated to see the launch of an NFT collection and the roadmap is right on track. Mr Mint is launching its genesis NFT collection - MINTFORCE.







MINTFORCE is a collection of 40,000 units of Mystery Boxes and buying will begin on 20th November for the 4 key categories of mystery boxes. Each mystery box is unique in the sense that it opens up the opportunity for holders to gain very specific master cards, a total of 4, each with a different minting capacity - that which helps the user mint at least 5x worth of NFTs as compared to your investment. That isn’t all, NFTs are segregated into 3 categories, each with a specific Hashpower, something for the user to discover and make the best use of. Mystery boxes start from US$100 to US$500.

To explore, purchase, and learn more about these NFTs visit https://nft.mrmint.io



What’s even more exciting is that these master cards hold minting power for a combination of elements in the cryptocurrency mining ecosystem. The synergy between the token’s vision and the NFT project is unmistakable because Mr Mint is the world’s first token backed by cryptocurrency mining, and large scale global operations, while their first ever NFT collection is a brilliant mix of the key elements of mining.

But why would one want to own a digital mining rig? The rewards are limitless. While the base concept for these NFTs was formulated as early as 2020, the creation of these NFTs only began mid this year.

MINTFORCE NFTs are meant to be utility NFTs with trade and hold value, allowing users to mint new NFTs, to create entire mining rigs, and eventually partake in a never-seen-before conceptual metaverse game.

As the NFT market continues to gain momentum, MINTFORCE is meant to bring in a new era, and a transformation to help the gaming industry grow unconditionally.

First Collection Name: MINTFORCE

Quantity: 40,000 units

Soft launch Date: 20th November 2022

Website: https://nft.mrmint.io/



In the near future, MINTFORCE will enable more users to be involved in high-quality NFT minting, seamless P2E gaming, and become part of a select group that are called Miners, in this expansive space of the metaverse. The platform nft.mrmint.io serves as the one stop destination for the purchase and minting of MINTFORCE NFTs and each of its NFT is powered by the core tenets of DeFi.

