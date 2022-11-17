Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Size to grow USD 1027 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 17%

New York, United States , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Stem Cell Market Size to grow from USD 250 million in 2021 to USD 1,027 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17% during the forecast period. The stem cell therapy market has grown due to the growing number of clinical trials in stem cell therapy. In addition, the increased funding for stem cell therapies with the rise in the number of growing facilities for stem cell therapy.

The allogeneic segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global stem cell therapy market is categorized into Autologous and Allogeneic. The allogeneic segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Allogeneic stem cell therapy is used excessively due to its fewer complications at the time of manufacturing the stem cell. In addition, due to this the clinical trials also increased.

The adipose tissue-derived segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on cell source, the stem cell therapy market is categorized into Adipose Tissue-Derived, MSC, Bone Marrow, and Placenta/Umbilical Cord. The adipose tissue-derived segment holds a higher CAGR during the forecast period. There are several advantages which are why this segment is dominating. Some of them are better capacity for proliferation, simple isolation processes, and minimally invasive methods.

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Autologous and Allogeneic), By Cell Source (Adipose Tissue-Derived, MSC, Bone Marrow, and Placenta/Umbilical Cord), By Therapeutic Application (Musculoskeletal, Wounds, Surgeries, Cardiovascular, and Neurological), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

The musculoskeletal segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on therapeutic application, the stem cell therapy market is categorized into Musculoskeletal, Wounds, Surgeries, Cardiovascular, and Neurological. The musculoskeletal segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is dominant due to the high prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis. Furthermore, the demand for regenerative medicines also increases with the rise in this segment.

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.

The Global Stem Cell Market has been segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. Due to the rise in R&D, the strong biotechnology industry, and the presence of key players, this region dominates the market growth. In addition, increasing government initiatives also propels the market’s growth. Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Major vendors in the global stem cell market include Advanced Cell Technology Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc., CellGenix GmbH, PromoCell GmbH, Kite Pharma, Lonza, Cellartis AB, Angel Biotechnology, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Osiris Therapeutics, Genea Biocells, Bioheart Inc., Waisman Biomanufacturing, Tigenix, Caladrius Biosciences, Gamida Cell and others.

