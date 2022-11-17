Swift Navigation Adds Increased Accuracy, New Tiers and BeiDou Signal Support to its Skylark Precise Positioning Service

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation , a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and precise positioning technology for autonomous vehicles, automotive, mobile and mass-market applications, today announced it has expanded the capabilities of its Skylark ™ precise positioning service to several product tiers. With new services providing RTK (real-time kinematics) and DGNSS (differential GNSS) options, Swift meets the broadening needs of its growing customer base. In addition, new BeiDou (BDS) signal support and regional coverage has been added.



Skylark is Swift’s cloud-based GNSS corrections service that delivers affordability, high accuracy and fast convergence, eliminating the complexity of deploying and maintaining GNSS networks. The expansion of Skylark’s capabilities makes it possible for customers across industries to benefit from seamless corrections to applications across the globe.

Skylark RTK delivers Swift’s highest tier of performance to third-party GNSS receivers. Compatible with leading RTK receivers on the market, Skylark RTK delivers corrections for applications that require sub-2 centimeters of accuracy including agriculture, machine control, drones and robotics in the US, Europe and selected Asian countries.

Skylark DGNSS is ideal for mobile applications, delivering real-time, high-reliability differential GNSS corrections to mobile handsets, positioning engine modules and mass-market applications. Skylark DGNSS enables lane-level location accuracy, in turn enabling new consumer location experiences and improving location-based services to increase efficiency on a global basis.

With BDS coverage already available across the United States, Japan and Korea, Swift is pleased to announce BDS signal support for the European Union, supplementing existing support for Galileo (GAL) and GPS across regions—providing corrections for GPS L1/L2/L5, GAL E1/E5b/E5a and BDS B1/B2a. In addition, support for BDS B1C has been added to all regions. These additions help support newer mass-market RTK-enabled receivers to achieve high-accuracy performance in difficult GNSS environments and continue to push the envelope for positioning accuracy.

“Swift was founded on the notion of improving GNSS positioning performance for mass-market applications,” said Swift Executive Vice President of Product, Holger Ippach. “We are pleased to expand the functionality of Skylark to improve the positioning functionality for many more customers across the globe.”

The suite of Skylark products is built from the ground-up for scale, resilience, ease of integration and delivers seamless corrections to continents across the globe including the United States, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Australia. Sign-up for Skylark and Skylark RTK today online or contact Swift at sales@swiftnav.com to implement Skylark DGNSS.

