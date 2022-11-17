PROACTIS SA -Press release 17.11.2022 (postponing publication AFR)

English French

Postponement of the publication of the results and the Annual Financial Report 2021/22

SURESNES, France – (17 November 2022) — PROACTIS SA (ISIN code: FR0004052561) announces the postponement of the publication, initially scheduled for November 30, 2022, of its consolidated annual results and of the 2021/22 Annual Financial Report for the period ended July 31, 2022.

The statutory auditors of the company PROACTIS SA wish to wait for the outcome of its UK parent company’s update to its own banking arrangements in order to issue their reports on the accounts for the financial year ended July 31, 2022. Therefore, the company, PROACTIS SA, is not in a position to finalize its accounts and its Annual Financial Report before November 30, 2022.

PROACTIS SA has already taken the necessary steps to finalize the documents as soon as possible and distribute them on its website.

PROACTIS SA will soon announce the next publication dates by way of a press release.

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has major operations in Paris, Bonn, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com



