Kennected Continues to Earn Highly Positive Reviews on Various Platforms

Kennected, a company that offers an SaaS-based marketing software, is proud to announce that their sales enablement software continues to earn highly positive reviews on various platforms, such as GetApp , Glass Door, etc. This was after their stellar performance of finishing #438 on Inc. 5,000’s List of fastest growing companies in 2022. Taking a look at Kennected's Reviews on GetAPP, it can be noted that the company has an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars with 95 percent of the total reviews being positive reviews.

In one of Kennected's reviews on GetAPP, Terrence S., who is involved in hospital and health care, gave the Kennected software five stars and said, “I have a company that offers continuous education for respiratory therapists and nurses. I have a huge following on LinkedIn but it was very disorganized and I really didn't know how to reach out to my group effectively. I decided to sign up for Kennected and it's the best thing I ever did! I utilized Sales Navigator and Kennected and my results are outstanding. It makes it so easy to manage many different profiles all at the same time. I could not say enough good things about Kennected! I will continue to use this platform and I'm only getting better and better with its use. I strongly recommend anyone who does any kind of marketing to utilize this product.”

The Cloud Kennect LinkedIn automation software offers a number of benefits. It facilitates the selection of the target audience for marketing. It is also possible to establish campaigns with follow-ups. The user will just have to create sequences for the first, second, or third degree connections, and then provide the follow up messages as desired and put in some time delays just like it is being done manually. The LinkedIn automation tool will then perform the rest automatically.

This tool also allows the user to make the message stand out by applying tags that automatically fill in the prospect’s name, company, and other details. This tool also has a real-time analytics dashboard that show the most successful campaigns and monitor the health of their account according to their LinkedIn SSI score. Users can also gather important public data about their connections to allow for follow up using various channels. And finally, users can link Kennected with their CRM software.

Taking a look at Kennected's reviews on Glass Door, it can be seen that Kennected is also a great company to work for. Overall, the company has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. In one five star review, a current employee, said, “Office environment is fun and productive. The leadership team is present and encouraging. They celebrate wins often with contagious energy. The company is caring and tries to do the right thing. I've really enjoyed my time there. There are multiple ways the company helps develop you professionally and personally. I love the continued efforts to improve in every way. The energy is truly refreshing. To management, I say you are doing a great job and I can say with confidence that you care about the company and the team.”

Founded in 2018, Kennected is a software as a service (SaaS) company that creates and provides tools for lead generation, automation and education to make the marketing process for business owners and entrepreneurs easier and more efficient. The company has developed the Lead Flow Mastery education platform that teaches LinkedIn mastery to entrepreneurs and business owners on a number of subjects, such as copywriting, personal branding, building relationships, and how to apply their unique marketing software. They have focused on automating the prospecting and outreach process via LinkedIn automation. They have concentrated their efforts on helping businesses of any size to generate leads that will become customers in the long run.

Businesses that are interested in reading Kennected's reviews or learn more about the LinkedIn marketing tool can check out the Kennected website or call them on the phone.

