The Global Trade Management Software Market is expected to grow by $872.47 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.94% during the forecast period

94% during the forecast period. Our report on the trade management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for improved supply chain efficiency, rising import and export volumes of emerging countries, and increasing complexities in global trade.

The trade management software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The trade management software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the incremental functionality improvements in GTM software as one of the prime reasons driving the trade management software market growth during the next few years. Also, the inclusion of trade compliance as an important feature and the use of big data analytics in trade management software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the trade management software market covers the following areas:

• Trade management software market sizing

• Trade management software market forecast

• Trade management software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading trade management software market vendors that include AEB SE, Aptean Group of Companies, Bamboo Rose LLC, BDP International Inc., Blinco Systems Inc., BPE Global, Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open Parent Holdings Inc., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., iGlobal Exports LLC, Livingston International Inc, Llama Logisol Pvt. Ltd., MIC Datenverarbeitung GmbH, NOATUM HOLDINGS SLU, Oracle Corp., QAD Inc., SAP SE, Thomson Reuters Corp., Webb Fontaine Group, and WiseTech Global Ltd. Also, the trade management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

