The Global Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market is expected to grow by $8.13 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period

85% during the forecast period. Our report on the computer numerical control solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased use of servo-based systems in industries, growing popularity of computer numerical control solutions, and dynamic metal fabrication market poised for growth.

The computer numerical control solutions market analysis includes the end-user and solution segments and geographic landscape.



The computer numerical control solutions market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Industrial machinery

• Others



By Solution

• Servo drives

• Servo motors

• Controllers



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the application of artificial intelligence and system integration as one of the prime reasons driving the computer numerical control solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, metal additive manufacturing and advancement in CNC systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the computer numerical control solutions market covers the following areas:

• Computer numerical control solutions market sizing

• Computer numerical control solutions market forecast

• Computer numerical control solutions market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading computer numerical control solutions market vendors that include Delta Electronics Inc., DMG MORI Co Ltd, DR JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, FANUC Corp., Haas Automation Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., KEBA AG, Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Minitech Machinery Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MONDRAGON Corp., NUM AG, Okuma Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sandvik AB, Siemens AG, SIEB and MEYER AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Also, the computer numerical control solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

