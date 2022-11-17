Inflight Advertising Market Size to Reach USD 2.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.7% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflight Advertising Market Summary:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Inflight Advertising Market Information by Product, Aircraft Type, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market size is estimated to grow at a USD 4.1 Billion by 2030 at 11.7% CAGR by 2022-2030.

Inflight Advertising Market Scope:

The purpose of in-flight advertising is to attract new passengers on a particular airline. Salespeople from flight attendants are included, as well as advertisements in the in-flight entertainment, in the in-flight magazines or on boarding cards, on the seat-back tray tables, and in the overhead bins. In order to promote local restaurants, hotels, companies, and shopping, advertisements might be tailored to a specific location or set of locations served by a certain airline.

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 4.1 Billion CAGR 11.7% (2022-2030 ) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Aircraft Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Key Market Drivers The implementation of new technologies for creating advertisements in-flight has increased in recent years

Competitive Dynamics:

A few eminent market players operating in the global inflight advertising market are

Atin OOH

Blue Mushroom

Global Onboard Partners

EAM Advertising LLC

Global Eagle

Market USP:

Market Drivers

As the aviation industry expands, so does the market. There has been a rise in recent years in the use of cutting-edge technologies to produce in-flight commercials. Because of this, marketing strategies and approaches have found success with in-flight advertising. Many advances have been created by major participants in the industrial sector, ensuring their continued efficacy and driving the expansion of the market. Customers' preferences have shifted in favor of air travel as a result of the key growth drivers, which include the proliferation of low-cost carriers, increased investment in airport infrastructure development, and rising per capita income.

This market's growth is anticipated to be fueled by the rising number of airline passengers and the volume of imported and exported commodities. Increases in low-cost carriers, the global middle class's purchasing power, and airport infrastructure spending have all contributed to the market's expansion.

Due to smartphones and other forms of individualized computing, marketers can now target certain demographics of consumers with ads for specific products based on factors such as age, income, and education. Improved interactivity is boosting brand efficacy, and innovative in-flight advertising is gradually incorporating these elements into its mix of sound, sight, and motion.

Most airline passengers choose to watch television or read magazines while in flight. Media companies provide a variety of entertainment options, such as news, sports, short videos, and movies, on both large and small screens. Thus, advertisers can tailor their adverts to different travel classes, screen sizes, and ad formats. In-flight advertisements for restaurants, hotels, and other local businesses are currently adapted according to airline itineraries and area language.

As more and more businesses realize how easy it is to reach their ideal customers via in-flight advertising, demand is projected to rise in the coming years. As the number of economy class passengers increases and airline companies continue to provide cheap tickets, it is expected that the number of advertisers using in-flight advertising would increase as well. The expansion of the worldwide In-Flight Advertising industry can be attributed in large part to the aforementioned factors.

Market Restraints

Despite a significant drop-in market activity because of COVID-19, analysts predict that the market will experience growth as consumers adjust to the new normal. The high price of posting adverts across several platforms is a major hurdle for businesses in the in-flight advertising industry. In addition, a growing number of air carriers now provide free Wi-Fi and internet access to passengers, which could soon turn into a lucrative opportunity for in-flight advertising firms.

COVID-19 Analysis:

In 2021, the global onboard advertising business experienced major infrastructural damage due to the Covid-19 pandemic catastrophe. The supply chain was disrupted, companies were closed, few internal events took place, a state of emergency was issued in more than forty countries, stock market trading was halted, and the future was uncertain as a result of this pandemic. The electrical and semiconductor sectors were severely harmed by COVID-19, as were many others.

In just a few weeks, approximately 230 countries have been affected by this unprecedented event, which has led to the forced suspension of industry and transportation activity inside and across the countries. The expansion of the industry as a whole has suffered because of this. The effects of COVID-19 on the semiconductor and electronic equipment industries are predicted to exceed USD 30 billion. Transport constraints on major electronic and semiconductor raw material suppliers have a significant impact on the industry. However, the growing demand for semiconductors across a variety of sectors promises a swift market rebound going forward.

Market Segmentation:

By Product

For the most part, in-flight advertising is done through display systems. Digital billboards or video screens can be accessed through Display Systems, which include the windows, the seatbacks, and the overhead bins. Marketers can contact potential customers right where they are (on an airline seat) with the use of these display devices.

By Aircraft Type

There has been more expansion in in-flight advertising on passenger flights because of the greater potential audience size, as opposed to in-flight advertising on business aircraft, which often convey smaller groups of people.

Regional Analysis:

In-flight commercial space was controlled by the North American market in 2019. The widespread use of in-flight entertainment systems by airlines is mostly to blame. More importantly, the Asia-Pacific area is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate during the anticipated time frame. Increasing passenger traffic is the primary driver of market expansion in this area.

In a similar vein, the economies of the Middle East and Africa have been growing rapidly in recent years. Increased air travel and expanding tourism are important elements propelling the region's economy. Local airlines in the area, led by Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airlines, are well-positioned to compete for air traffic worldwide because of the region's strategic location at the crossroads of Asia-Africa and Europe. It is anticipated that the market will see a significant and simultaneous impact as a result of the rapid expansion in the number of aircraft in the region.

