OverActive Media to Present at the TD Securities Technology Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) (“OverActive” or the “Company”), a global sports, media, and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans, today announced it will participate in the upcoming TD Securities Technology Conference taking place at 66 Wellington Street West in Toronto, Ontario from November 21 to 23, 2022. Chris Overholt, President and CEO of OverActive Media will present at 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday, November 21, 2022 and will also be available for in-person meetings throughout the conference.



The TD Securities Technology Conference aims to highlight several high-potential technology companies. For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with OverActive Media, please contact your TD Securities representative.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Leah Gaucher, Director, PR & Communications, OverActive Media

(647) 924-2614

lgaucher@oam.gg

Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

(416) 955-8651

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

